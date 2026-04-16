The Post Dispensary Sponsors Pre-420 Celebration in Owensboro and 420 Supply Run Sales Event at Beaver Dam Dispensary

The First Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Kentucky

Join The Post Dispensary for a Pre-420 Patient Event in Owensboro on April 18 and the 420 Supply Run Sale April 17–20 in Beaver Dam!

BEAVER DAM, KY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Post Dispensary, Kentucky’s trusted medical cannabis dispensary located at 300 N Main St. in Beaver Dam, invites patients and the community to celebrate with two special events leading up to 4/20.

On Saturday, April 18, 2026, The Post Dispensary is sponsoring a Pre-420 Celebration at The Lot, located at 900 E 4th St. in Owensboro, KY. Attendees can take advantage of $99 patient evaluations, receive hands-on assistance with their state medical cannabis card application, and enjoy a fun-filled day featuring local vendors, crafts, food trucks, and live music from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Admission is free. This is also a great opportunity to meet the friendly staff from The Post Dispensary and learn more about quality medical cannabis products and services.

In conjunction with the Pre-420 event, The Post Dispensary will run its “420 Supply Run Sales Event” at the dispensary from Friday, April 17 through Monday, April 20, 2026. The Post Dispensary is open daily from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM and is committed to providing safe, high-quality medical cannabis products to qualified Kentucky patients.

“Kentucky patients deserve convenient access, helpful guidance, and great value as they manage their health with medical cannabis,” said a representative from The Post Dispensary. “We’re excited to kick off 4/20 with our Pre-420 community event in Owensboro and our Supply Run sales at the dispensary. Come see us, meet the team, and stock up!”

For more information about the events, medical cannabis card assistance, or current inventory, visit The Post Dispensary at 300 N Main St., Beaver Dam, KY 42320, call (270) 228-7447, or check online at www.thepostdispensary.com.

About The Post Dispensary

The Post Dispensary is Kentucky’s pioneering medical cannabis dispensary, dedicated to serving qualified patients with compassion, compliance, and a wide selection of quality products. Located in Beaver Dam, the dispensary proudly supports the local community and the growing Kentucky Medical Cannabis Program.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.