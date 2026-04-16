Unveiling of New State Historical Marker Honoring Fort Delaware

A significant chapter of Delaware’s military and cultural history will be formally recognized with the unveiling of a new State of Delaware Historical Marker honoring Fort Delaware.

The dedication ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. at Battery Park, located at 55 Clinton Street in Delaware City. The event will be held rain or shine, with an alternate indoor location at Dolly Spankers if needed.

Constructed by the federal government on Pea Patch Island in the mid-1800s, Fort Delaware served as a coastal defense fortification protecting the ports of Wilmington and Philadelphia. During the Civil War, it also functioned as a Union prison for Confederate soldiers. In 1951, through advocacy led by the Fort Delaware Society, the site was preserved as one of Delaware’s first state parks.

This new historical marker recognizes Fort Delaware’s military role, its Civil War significance, and the successful preservation efforts that ensure it remains an important part of Delaware’s heritage.

The unveiling ceremony will bring together state and local officials, representatives from Delaware State Parks, the Fort Delaware Society, the Delaware Public Archives, and members of the public to commemorate the site’s enduring historical significance.

Please Note:

While the unveiling will take place on the mainland and does not require a ticket, admission is required to tour Fort Delaware on Pea Patch Island. Visitors interested in touring the fort after the ceremony should purchase ferry tickets through Fort Delaware’s ticketing office.

About the State of Delaware Historical Markers Program:

The State of Delaware Historical Markers Program traces its origins to 1929, when Governor C. Douglass Buck appointed a committee to review Delaware’s notable historic sites and develop a way to identify them. In 1931, the General Assembly of Delaware passed an act establishing a commission to erect historical markers throughout the state. The markers in each county were numbered sequentially as they were proposed, preceded by NC (New Castle), K (Kent), and S (Sussex) to note the county in which they were located. Since the 1930s, the State of Delaware has erected over 700 markers. The Delaware Public Archives has administered the Historical Markers Program since 1990.

For more information about the Delaware Public Archives or to learn more about events and other items of interest at the Archives, visit the website at archives.delaware.gov, and follow on Facebook and Instagram.