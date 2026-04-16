Attorney General Hanaway Recognizes AGO Attorney For Public Service Award

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway recognized Assistant Attorney General Nandi Person, who has been honored with a Missouri Lawyers Media Women’s Justice Award in the Public Service category. The award recognizes Person’s leadership, integrity, and sustained commitment to serving the people of Missouri through her work at the Attorney General’s Office.

“Nandi exemplifies the very best of public service,” said Attorney General Catherine Hanaway. “Her dedication to professionalism, integrity, and service to the people of Missouri reflects the core values of our office. We are proud to see her contributions recognized with this honor.”

The Missouri Lawyers Media Women’s Justice Awards honor women across the legal profession who demonstrate exceptional leadership in the legal community. The Public Service category recognizes attorneys who have made significant contributions in government, as Person has done during her two years of service in the Labor Division of the Attorney General’s Office.

The Labor Division offers general counsel and litigation services for workers’ compensation claims on behalf of the State Treasurer and the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations in their roles as stewards of the Second Injury Fund. Additionally, the division defends workers’ compensation claims filed against various state agencies by their employees, working with the Office of Administration’s Central Accident Reporting Office.

“Day in and day out, Nandi brings meticulous preparation, skill, and expertise for the Missourians we serve,” said Labor Division Chief Counsel Rachael Wareheim. “Her work ethic and leadership elevate our entire team, and we could not be more proud of Nandi in this well‑deserved recognition of the impact she has made in public service.”

The Attorney General’s Office congratulates Nandi Person on her achievements and expresses gratitude for her dedication to Missouri.

The Attorney General’s Office is proud to be home to some of the state’s most skilled public service attorneys. The office remains committed to fostering legal talent that meets the highest professional standards and embodies a steadfast commitment to good governance. Attorneys interested in joining this legacy of excellence are encouraged to explore current opportunities at https://ago.mo.gov/about-us/job-opportunities/.