Dr. Naveed Akhtar Leads Global Hydrogen Aviation Movement as IHAC 2026 Drives Industry Shift to Zero-Emission Flight

Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Founder, IHAC 7th International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2026)

Global momentum builds for hydrogen aviation as IHAC 2026, led by Dr. Naveed Akhtar, accelerates innovation and industry collaboration.

Hydrogen is no longer a future concept for aviation - it is becoming a commercial reality. Through IHAC, we are bringing stakeholders together to accelerate this transition from ambition to deployment” — Dr. Naveed Akhtar

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the global aviation sector accelerates toward net-zero targets, Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Founder & CEO of Hy-Hybrid Energy and Hydrogen Aviation, and Founder of the International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC), is playing a defining role in shaping the future of clean flight - combining deep technical expertise with strategic industry leadership to advance hydrogen-powered aviation worldwide.

A pioneering leader in hydrogen energy and fuel cell technologies, Dr. Akhtar brings over 25 years of experience driving innovation across the hydrogen value chain. He is currently leading initiatives spanning zero-emission mobility, green hydrogen production, fuel cell development, and hydrogen aviation projects, positioning himself at the forefront of the global energy transition.

A Global Leader in Hydrogen Technologies

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A Chartered Engineer in the UK, Dr. Akhtar has worked with four of the six major fuel cell types - PEMFC, AFC, DMFC, and SOFC - across Germany, Italy, Canada, Hungary, the Netherlands, the United States, and the UK, building a truly international career at the cutting edge of hydrogen innovation.

During his early career in Pakistan, he spearheaded the country’s first Metal Hydride Hydrogen Storage Project (2001–2004) and established the first dedicated Hydrogen Energy Laboratory at NED University, Karachi, laying the foundation for long-term hydrogen research and development in the region.

Dr. Akhtar has also played a key role in advancing hydrogen aviation and e-fuel initiatives at NEOM, one of the world’s most ambitious clean energy projects. He has previously served as Chief of Technology - Hydrogen at Oracle Power, UK, Vice President of Technology at Kraftwerk GmbH, Germany and as Chief Scientist at AFC Energy, UK

Mentored by the late Professor T. Nejat Veziroğlu, founding President of the International Association for Hydrogen Energy, Dr. Akhtar has authored over 30 scientific publications and holds 11 patents in fuel cell technology. He holds a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from UK, an M.Sc. in Renewable Energy from Germany and a B.Eng. in Mechanical Engineering from Pakistan.

Creating the World’s First Hydrogen Aviation Platform

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In 2020, recognising the absence of a dedicated global forum for hydrogen in aviation, Dr. Akhtar launched the International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC) - the world’s first platform exclusively focused on hydrogen aviation.

What began as a bold initiative has now evolved into a globally recognised conference series, bringing together airlines, OEMs, policymakers, energy companies, and innovators to accelerate aviation decarbonisation.

Over the past six years, IHAC has played a critical role in:

• Connecting aviation and hydrogen industries at a strategic level

• Enabling global collaboration on hydrogen aircraft and infrastructure

• Advancing dialogue on certification, policy, and investment

• Showcasing real-world hydrogen aviation and sustainable aviation fuel developments

IHAC 2026 – 7th Annual Milestone Event

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Building on this momentum, the 7th International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2026) will take place on 3 September 2026, marking its seventh consecutive year.

The event will convene global stakeholders to address:

• Hydrogen aircraft development and integration

• Infrastructure scale-up and airport readiness

• Investment pathways and commercialisation strategies

• Regulatory frameworks and certification progress

As the industry transitions from concept to deployment, IHAC 2026 is expected to serve as a critical platform shaping next-generation aviation solutions.

Call for Abstracts Now Open

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IHAC 2026 has officially opened its Call for Abstracts, inviting researchers, industry leaders, and innovators to contribute insights that will define the future of hydrogen aviation.

This reinforces IHAC’s position not only as a conference, but as a global knowledge platform driving real industry impact and collaboration.

Driving Aviation Decarbonisation Through Action

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Beyond the conference platform, Dr. Akhtar continues to advance hydrogen aviation through Hydrogen Aviation Limited, focusing on the practical deployment of technologies across aircraft propulsion, fuel cells, and sustainable fuels.

His work reflects a rare combination of technical depth, global experience, and strategic vision, positioning him - and IHAC - at the centre of the global aviation energy transition.

International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC)

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The International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC) is the world’s first platform dedicated exclusively to hydrogen use in aviation. Established in 2020, it serves as a global forum for collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange to accelerate the transition toward zero-emission flight.

Visit: https://www.hy-hybrid.com/hy-aviation

Hy-Hybrid Energy Limited

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Hy-Hybrid Energy is a leading hydrogen and fuel cell solutions provider delivering technical and management expertise across academia, industry, and government worldwide. The company operates across the full hydrogen value chain, including green hydrogen production, storage, transport, and end-use applications, while supporting clean mobility solutions across road, rail, marine, and aviation sectors.

With a strong focus on innovation and commercial deployment, Hy-Hybrid Energy is actively developing hydrogen-powered drones, aircraft concepts, fuel cell systems, and sustainable aviation fuel pathways, while supporting the build-out of hydrogen infrastructure and global supply chains.

Visit: https://www.hy-hybrid.com/

Hydrogen Aviation Limited

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Hydrogen Aviation Limited is dedicated to accelerating aviation decarbonisation through the integration of hydrogen technologies, fuel cells, and sustainable fuels - bridging the gap between energy systems and next-generation aircraft solutions. Together, these organisations are enabling practical, scalable pathways toward zero-emission aviation.

Visit: https://www.hydrogen-aviation.com/

IHAC

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