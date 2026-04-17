787 Coffee Logo 787 coffee best coffee shops ranking Caffeinated human of puerto rico - 787 coffee best coffee shops in puerto rico Specialty single origin coffee from 787 coffee wins the best coffee shops award

Farm-to-cup Puerto Rican coffee brand earns continental ranking out of 4,600+ establishments evaluated by 200+ professional judges and 200,000+ public votes

"Puerto Rico has always produced some of the finest coffee in the world. It was served at the Vatican and Royalty in Spain. Our farm-to-cup brand is officially ranked among the best coffee shops."” — Brandon Ivan Pena

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 787 Coffee, the farm-to-cup specialty coffee brand founded in Puerto Rico, has been officially ranked #32 out of more than 4,600 coffee shops across North America, Central America, and the Caribbean by The World's 100 Best Coffee Shops — a program developed by NEODRINKS in official partnership with the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA).The recognition was announced at World of Coffee San Diego 2026, one of the most prestigious specialty coffee events in the world, where thousands of coffee professionals, producers, roasters, and baristas gathered from across the globe.787 Coffee earned top placements in every market where the brand operates:— #32 Overall: North America, Central America & Caribbean— #1 in Puerto Rico— #1 in New Jersey (Westfield & Montclair)— #1 in El Paso, Texas— #2 in Houston, Texas— #3 in New York City— #3 in Mexico City (CDMX)The ranking was determined through a dual-validation system combining the assessment of over 200 professional coffee judges with a public vote that surpassed 200,000 participants — making it one of the most rigorous specialty coffee evaluations ever conducted in the region.WHAT SETS 787 COFFEE APARTLess than 1% of coffee shops in the world own a coffee farm. 787 Coffee is one of them.The brand owns and operates Hacienda Iluminada — a working coffee farm in Maricao, Puerto Rico, situated at 3,000 feet above sea level in the island's central mountain range. Every bag of 787 Coffee begins there. Cherries are handpicked at peak ripeness, processed using the honey method, roasted fresh in small batches, and shipped directly to consumers and 30+ locations across New York City, New Jersey, Texas, Puerto Rico, and Mexico City — with no distributors or middlemen.We love making coffee for our caffeinated customers - we are grateful for them choosing to drink coffee with us, specialty coffee.This farm-to-cup model gives 787 Coffee complete control over quality from seed to cup — a standardthat the world's leading specialty coffee judges recognized at World of Coffee San Diego 2026.QUOTE FROM 787 COFFEE CO-FOUNDER & CEO"We didn't start with a café. We started with a farm. While everyone else was buying beans, we were growing them. This award is proof that when you own the soil, you own the standard — and the world's best judges just confirmed it."— BrandON Ivan Peña, Co-Founder & CEO, 787 CoffeeABOUT THE RANKINGThe World's 100 Best Coffee Shops is an international ranking created by NEODRINKS in official partnership with the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) — the world's largest coffee trade association. The program evaluates coffee shops across each continent and is integrated into the official World of Coffee calendar."The specialty coffee market is currently evolving on a global scale. With this list, we highlight highly developed regions such as the United States, alongside others such as Central America and the Caribbean, where we bring together the most innovative and quality-driven concepts."— César Ramírez, Creator, The World's 100 Best Coffee ShopsThe program will continue with The 100 Best Coffee Shops in Europe at World of Coffee Brussels, June 25–27, 2026, culminating with the 100 Best Coffee Shops in the World at CoffeeFest Madrid 2027.ABOUT 787 COFFEE787 Coffee is a farm-to-cup specialty coffee brand co-founded by BrandON Ivan Peña and Sam Sepulveda. The brand owns Hacienda Iluminada, a coffee farm in Maricao, Puerto Rico, and operates 30+ locations across New York City, New Jersey, Texas, Puerto Rico, and Mexico City.787 Coffee has been recognized by Forbes Next 1000, Inc. Fastest Growing Companies, Real Leaders Top Impact Companies 2026 (#27 globally), and has received a Google AI Excellence Award.Coffee bags, subscriptions, and gift sets are available nationwide at 787coffee.comMEDIA CONTACT:Crystal RestoCrystal@soybrandon.com787coffee.com@787coffee | @soybrandonivan

Brandon Ivan pena interview for ABC News

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