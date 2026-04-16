Rising Leader: Dayton Dubs Steps Into Ownership at Dubs Capital

Dayton Dubs is promoted to Executive Management from Next Phase Group to Owner of Dubs Capital. He opened a new Ohio location, leading a growing team.

PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Phase Group announces the 2025 promotion of Dayton Dubs to Executive Management and onto Ownership, a notable advancement in a short timeframe that reflects his rapid development in the sales industry.With just 11–12 months in the field and nine months of training in CEO Eddie Jones’s company, Dubs built the fundamentals, delivered steady performance, and proved he was ready to lead.He now steps into Ownership as CEO of Dubs Capital as he expands into Ohio and begins building a team of his own.Building a Foundation in the First YearDuring his first year, Dubs focused on mastering the fundamentals of the business. Instead of looking for shortcuts, he concentrated on daily execution and improvement. His development centered on:● Face-to-face customer engagement● Understanding telecom client expectations● Building trust through clear communication● Maintaining consistent performance standardsOver time, those fundamentals translated into measurable results. Dubs contributed approximately $30,000 in revenue for his telecom client. Generating this level of production in less than a year reflects discipline, resilience, and the ability to represent a client professionally in a competitive market.Success in direct sales requires more than energy. It demands consistency, strong communication skills, and the ability to stay focused through both challenges and momentum swings. Dubs demonstrated those traits early in his career.Stepping Into LeadershipWith his 2025 promotion, Dubs now leads a team of six in Ohio, his first step into building and running a new market. The role shifts his focus from individual production to helping others grow. He is focused on building a team that shows up prepared, communicates clearly, and treats every customer interaction with respect, so the work stays consistent as the market expands.In ownership, Dubs’s responsibilities include:● Training new team members on client standards and expectations● Leading field efforts and setting clear performance benchmarks● Coaching communication, confidence, and consistency● Building a culture of accountability and steady improvement● Tracking daily progress, reinforcing strong habits, and keeping the team aligned on clearweekly goalsHis move to Ohio reflects confidence in his ability to apply his training and lead with structure, coach consistently, set expectations early, and help new team members gain momentum without losing focus.Growth Goals for 2026Looking ahead, Dubs has set ambitious yet clear goals for 2026. Personally, he aims to save $100,000 within eight months, a target that reflects both financial discipline and strong performance expectations. Professionally, he plans to produce two outside promotions from his Ohio team, developing and advancing two team members into leadership roles of their own.These goals show that Dubs’s focus extends beyond short-term success. Instead of simply maintaining his position, he is actively working toward multiplying opportunities for others while building personal financial stability.This forward-thinking mindset reflects a deeper understanding of leadership. Dubs’s goals show that he is thinking beyond short-term wins and toward long-term growth for himself and his team.Expanding into OhioThe move into Ohio represents a strategic step forward. By establishing a team of six and growing operations in a new territory, Dubs is helping extend the reach of the telecom client while also creating new career opportunities in the region.Ohio offers a growing market for telecom services, and having a dedicated team on the ground allows for more personalized, face-to-face interactions with customers. Dubs’s experience in direct engagement positions him well to build strong local relationships and maintain client standards.For his team members, working under a recently promoted owner provides a unique advantage. Dubs’s rapid rise demonstrates that advancement is possible within a relatively short period when performance and leadership align.A Clear Example of Internal AdvancementDubs’s story reflects a broader theme within the organization: growth from within. Starting with less than a year of industry experience and spending nine months in the company, he was able to earn a promotion based on measurable performance and leadership potential.Rather than relying on outside hires for leadership roles, Next Phase Group continues to emphasize training and promoting individuals who prove themselves in the field. Dubs’s progression from entry-level representative to executive manager to owner highlights what can happen when consistent effort meets opportunity.Looking AheadAs Dubs establishes his presence in Ohio, the focus stays on structured growth, strong client representation, and leadership development. With a six-person team already in place and defined 2026 targets, the next phase of his growth goals is about consistency and building results that last while developing new leaders.In the coming months, that consistency will be measured in the small things done well: clear daily communication, steady coaching, and a strong standard for how the team shows up in the field. The goal is sustainable growth, creating a market that customers can trust and an environment where team members can build a career.About Next Phase GroupNext Phase Group is a growth-focused organization specializing in face-to-face customer engagement within the telecommunications industry. The company emphasizes leadership development, performance standards, and internal advancement opportunities.For more information, check out: https://nextphasegroupinc.com/

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