The PicoWay® Treatment Now Available at Kaua'i MedSpa
Kaua'i MedSpa is the only Med Spa in Kapaʻa with this innovative treatment technology
Meet the PicoWay® laser, intentionally designed to work from the inside out.
The PicoWay® system delivers high peak power and the shortest pulse durations for a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect that transforms skin from the inside out. This remarkably innovative PicoWay® laser can:
-Significantly improve acne scars and wrinkles with a series of quick, 15 to 20-minute treatments, with low to no downtime.
-Address a range of benign pigmented lesions with flexibility in depth and spot size.
-Treat a wide range of tattoos, including difficult-to-treat blue and green tattoos.
PicoWay® Resolve and PicoWay® Resolve Fusion are fractional, split-beam treatments available on the PicoWay® system. Click HERE to see a Resolve Treatment Guide with treatment videos to learn more about this popular, low-downtime treatment to address acne scars, wrinkles, and benign pigmented lesions.
“I am so excited to be the first in the Kapaʻa area to bring the PicoWay® system to my patients. I have to say the PicoWay is a major step forward in treating skin imperfections,” said a representative from Kaua’i MedSpa. “As soon as this device became available, I knew I had to have it for our office,” she added.
The PicoWay® laser treatment stimulates collagen at a deeper level by utilizing three distinct energy wavelengths to address specific skin concerns. In contrast, an IPL treatment employs a wider range of wavelengths. While IPL can be effective in certain cases, it may not be as safe for darker skin types and does not stimulate collagen in the same manner.
For more information on PicoWay® system treatments or Kaua'i MedSpa, individuals can visit https://kauaimedspa.com/ or call +1 808-378-2121.
Donna Boyd
Kauai Med Spa
+1 808-378-2121
email us here
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