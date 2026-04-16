The PicoWay® Treatment Now Available at Kaua'i MedSpa

A provider at Kaua‘i MedSpa performs a PicoWay® laser treatment, demonstrating the advanced, non-invasive technology now available in Kapa‘a to improve skin tone, texture, and the appearance of tattoos and pigmentation with minimal downtime.

Kaua'i MedSpa is the only Med Spa in Kapaʻa with this innovative treatment technology

I have to say the PicoWay is a major step forward in treating skin imperfections.” — Representative from Kaua’i MedSpa

KAPAA, HI, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kaua'i MedSpa is proud to announce that they now offer the revolutionary PicoWay® from Candela. The PicoWaywas named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and has been featured on the Today Show on NBC. Kaua'i MedSpa is the first clinic in Kapaʻa to incorporate this system into its state-of-the-art practice.Meet the PicoWaylaser, intentionally designed to work from the inside out.The PicoWaysystem delivers high peak power and the shortest pulse durations for a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect that transforms skin from the inside out. This remarkably innovative PicoWaylaser can:-Significantly improve acne scars and wrinkles with a series of quick, 15 to 20-minute treatments, with low to no downtime.-Address a range of benign pigmented lesions with flexibility in depth and spot size.-Treat a wide range of tattoos, including difficult-to-treat blue and green tattoos.PicoWayResolve and PicoWayResolve Fusion are fractional, split-beam treatments available on the PicoWaysystem. Click HERE to see a Resolve Treatment Guide with treatment videos to learn more about this popular, low-downtime treatment to address acne scars, wrinkles, and benign pigmented lesions.“I am so excited to be the first in the Kapaʻa area to bring the PicoWaysystem to my patients. I have to say the PicoWay is a major step forward in treating skin imperfections,” said a representative from Kaua’i MedSpa. “As soon as this device became available, I knew I had to have it for our office,” she added.The PicoWaylaser treatment stimulates collagen at a deeper level by utilizing three distinct energy wavelengths to address specific skin concerns. In contrast, an IPL treatment employs a wider range of wavelengths. While IPL can be effective in certain cases, it may not be as safe for darker skin types and does not stimulate collagen in the same manner.For more information on PicoWaysystem treatments or Kaua'i MedSpa, individuals can visit https://kauaimedspa.com/ or call +1 808-378-2121.

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