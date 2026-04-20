DomainPeople Launches New Mobile First Service Packages at my.mobile

With .mobile now in General Availability, users can secure their domain and activate it instantly with new mobile‑first services

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DomainPeople, Inc., one of the world’s earliest ICANN accredited registrars, today announced the launch of new mobile first digital service packages at my.mobile, giving individuals, creators, and businesses an easy way to build a modern presence designed for today’s mobile native world.

The new offerings provide flexible options for every type of user - from those who simply need to be found and communicate online to businesses ready to transact, schedule, and automate online. More information about the packages is available at my.mobile.

Mobile First Service Categories Now Available

• Identity Solutions — Streamlined options for users who need a simple, mobile ready identity with an AI generated landing page and professional email.

• Presence Solutions — AI generated mobile websites created in minutes, ideal for creators, service providers, and small businesses that need a polished online presence.

• Business Solutions — Scalable mobile first capabilities for businesses that need to transact, schedule, or automate, with ecommerce, CRM, marketing and service automation tools.

The launch coincides with the General Availability of the .mobile top-level domain, now open worldwide. Registrants can activate their new domain instantly using any of the service options at my.mobile .

“.mobile is more than a domain extension; it’s a signal,” said Todd Benjamin, vice president of sales and marketing for DomainPeople. “These new service categories make it possible for anyone to turn that signal into a fully mobile ready presence - from a simple landing page to a complete business platform.”

All offerings share a common purpose: meeting customers where they already are - on their phones or other mobile devices - and helping businesses operate in a mobile‑native, digital‑first world.

Register your .mobile domain today and explore the new mobile first service offerings at my.mobile — while the strongest names and earliest opportunities are still available.

About DomainPeople

Founded in 1999 and one of the first eight ICANN-accredited registrars worldwide, DomainPeople provides secure, compliant domain registration and management services to individuals, businesses, and resellers in over 100 countries. A wholly owned subsidiary of NetNation, DomainPeople delivers reliable domain stewardship backed by more than 25 years of experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.