The Paid Advertising Strategy That Took One Dental Practice From 33 to 65 New Patients a Month

logo - Firegang Dental Marketing Entrance to our internet marketing and web design office on Lincoln St Spokane 99208 Ryan Menacho, Dental Marketing Strategist, Firegang Dental Marketing

Firegang Dental Marketing documents how targeted pay-per-click advertising helped one practice add 70k in monthly revenue without doubling its marketing budget.

Paid advertising does not fail because dentists spend too little. It fails because the message is wrong. Say the right thing to the right patient at the right moment — Dr. Zirker's numbers are proof.” — Ryan Menacho, Dental Marketing Strategist, Firegang Dental Marketing

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growing a dental practice in a competitive market has never been more challenging. Patients have more choices than ever, online search has replaced word-of-mouth as the primary way people find a dentist, and maintaining a full schedule while delivering quality care leaves most practice owners with little time to figure out what their marketing should actually be doing.One of the most powerful tools available today is pay-per-click advertising — commonly known as PPC. Unlike traditional advertising, a practice only pays when a potential patient actually clicks their ad, making it one of the most cost-controllable and measurable patient acquisition channels in dentistry. But without the right strategy, it becomes one of the fastest ways to burn through a marketing budget with very little to show for it.Why Most Dental Paid Advertising FailsMost dental practices that try paid advertising and walk away disappointed share the same problem — generic messaging that gives prospective patients no compelling reason to choose them over any other practice on the page.Ryan Menacho, a dental marketing strategist at Firegang Dental Marketing with over 12 years of experience managing paid advertising campaigns for dental practices across North America, has seen this pattern repeatedly."Most dental ads look identical," Menacho explains. "They say 'accepting new patients' or 'gentle dental care' and nothing else. When there is no differentiation, the only thing left to compete on is price — and that is not a competition any practice wants to be in."Effective paid advertising begins with identifying what genuinely makes a practice different — same-day appointments, extended hours, bilingual staff, specialized services — and building every campaign element around communicating those differentiators to the right patients at the right moment.The Case of Dr. Zirker : From 33 to 65 New Patients a MonthWhen Dr. Zirker approached Firegang, he had recently purchased a declining practice averaging just 33 new patients a month. His existing marketing relied on a generic website with stock photos and no custom content — indistinguishable from hundreds of competitors.Firegang identified four genuine differentiators: same-day appointments, early morning hours, new patient specials, and bilingual staff. These became the foundation of a rebuilt marketing strategy, carried consistently through targeted pay-per-click campaigns aimed directly at patients most likely to value those qualities.Within 12 months, new patient volume grew from 33 to 65 — a 97% increase. Monthly revenue increased by $70,000. The marketing budget did not double. The strategy did.What a Properly Structured Campaign Actually InvolvesTargeting the right patients. Campaigns are built around the specific search terms patients use when closest to booking — searches like "same day dentist near me" or "emergency dental care in [city name]" — ensuring ad spend reaches patients with genuine intent.Ads that give patients a real reason to choose. Every ad reflects the specific qualities that make a practice the right choice for its target patient, with multiple versions of Google Ads copy tested continuously to identify what drives the highest booking rates.A seamless experience from click to appointment. Every landing page is matched directly to the ad driving it, creating a consistent experience that moves patients from curiosity to a confirmed booking.Ongoing optimization. Campaigns are monitored and adjusted every month — refining targeting, updating copy, and responding to market shifts to maintain consistent results over time.Paid Advertising as Part of a Complete Growth SystemAt Firegang, paid advertising is one component of the Practice 360 Program — a three-part model built around differentiation, visibility, and conversion that has helped dental practices across North America achieve predictable new patient growth.Differentiation communicates what makes a practice the right choice. Visibility ensures it appears where patients are searching. Conversion turns that visibility into booked appointments. When paid advertising operates within that framework, clicks become consultations, consultations become patients, and every marketing dollar produces a measurable return.About Firegang Dental MarketingFiregang Dental Marketing is a dental patient acquisition firm headquartered in Spokane, Washington, with over 12 years of experience working exclusively with dental practices across North America. The firm's Practice 360 Program integrates paid advertising, SEO, local search optimization, and front office conversion strategies into a unified patient growth system.Media ContactFiregang Dental Marketing159 S Lincoln St #301CSpokane, WA 99201, USA800-398-0979

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