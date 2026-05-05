Scott R. Storick Appointed Trustee of Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scott R. Storick, RFC, Florida Financial & Insurance Agency a Proud Partner of National Life Group has been appointed Trustee of the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, a distinguished leadership group comprised of influential business and community leaders across South Florida.The Trustee designation recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, business success, and commitment to advancing regional economic development. Trustees play a vital role in shaping initiatives that support business growth and enhance the quality of life in Boca Raton and surrounding communities.With more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, Storick has built a reputation for professional excellence and client-focused service. His appointment reflects both his industry achievements and his ongoing dedication to community engagement.In his role as Trustee, Storick will work alongside fellow leaders to support economic initiatives, strengthen business networks, and contribute to the Chamber’s long-term strategic vision.“It is a privilege to join such a respected group of leaders,” said Storick. “I look forward to contributing to initiatives that help our business community thrive.”Storick is a 36-year member of the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) and a 28 Top of the Table qualifier, distinctions that place him among the top financial professionals globally.*For additional information, please contact Scott Storick *Membership based on sales criteria.TC8870042 (0427)Contact InformationScott Storick, RFCManaging Sales Director, Financial RepresentativeFlorida Financial & Insurance Agency a Proud Partner of National Life Group561-862-8051Storick_Scott@nlgroupmail.com

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