Atlanta’s Wine Scene Earns National Recognition in The SOMM Journal for 'Sommlympics' Wine Competition

The Oenophile Institute: We Drink and We Learn Things

Third-Annual Event Draws Top Sommeliers from 12 States as Industry Publication Highlights Atlanta’s Rising Influence

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta’s wine scene has received a notable nod from the national stage. The SOMM Journal has featured The Oenophile Institute A Cork in the Road , and their signature event, Sommlympics , in its latest issue, highlighting the competition’s growing influence among the wine industry’s most accomplished professionals.Founded by Atlanta-based educator and entrepreneur Chelsea Young, founder of The Oenophile Institute, and Kelly Cornett, Atlanta-based wine event specialist and award-winning podcast host, founder of A Cork In The Road, Sommlympics began as a playful but ambitious idea. In just three years since its inaugural event, it has evolved into a sought-after proving ground for sommeliers and wine professionals across the country.The feature, titled “Medals for Mettle: Why the industry's best and brightest are participating in the Sommlympics,” underscores the event’s unique blend of rigor and camaraderie—an uncommon pairing in a field often defined by precision alone.The third annual Sommlympics, held this past January at The Forth Hotel in Atlanta, brought together 36 competitors—12 teams of three—with team members from across 12 different states, representing a wide cross-section of the wine industry, including restaurant sommeliers, beverage directors, importers, distributors, retailers, consultants, and educators.For Young, whose Atlanta-based Oenophile Institute has steadily expanded since its founding just three and a half years ago—and recently adding new classroom space—the recognition reflects both momentum and intention.“We built The Oenophile Institute on the premise that wine education should be focused and rigorous—balanced with humor and approachability,” said Young. “Sommlympics is that idea under a bit more pressure: high standards, sharp minds, and just enough levity to remind everyone we’re still talking about fermented grapes.”Cornett, a nationally recognized wine podcast host and event designer, emphasized the event’s broader purpose: “These wine professionals are motivated by their skills and their careers, obviously, but we wanted to give them some sort of reward for pursuing this level of excellence in their craft.”While cities like New York and San Francisco have long dominated the conversation around wine expertise, Atlanta is increasingly asserting itself as a hub for thoughtful, inclusive wine education. The Oenophile Institute sits at the center of that shift—bridging professional-level rigor with an approachability that invites participation rather than gatekeeping.For local media, the rise of The Oenophile Institute offers a compelling story: a homegrown business reshaping how wine is taught and experienced—one class, one competition, and one carefully poured glass at a time.About The Oenophile InstituteThe Oenophile Institute is an Atlanta-based wine education company dedicated to making wine knowledge both rigorous and approachable. Through classes, events, and immersive experiences, it equips curious drinkers and professionals alike with the tools to engage deeply—and joyfully—with wine.About A Cork in the RoadA Cork in the Road, LLC is an Atlanta-based wine event and media company that partners with a variety of venues to design and host experiences making wine more human and accessible. They also produce the “A Cork in the Road” podcast featuring engaging discussions with wine professionals and culture-shapers from across the wine world highlighting both local and global perspectives.About SommlympicsSommlympics is a national team-based wine competition founded by Chelsea Young (The Oenophile Institute) and Kelly Cornett (A Cork In The Road). The event challenges participants across blind tasting, theory, and service, celebrating both technical skill and the collaborative spirit of the wine industry.Media Contact:Amira MakansiNorth Node Marketingamira@northnodemarketing.com

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