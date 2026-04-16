Janicki Announces Multi-State Growth Plan, Expanding in and Beyond Washington and Utah

Janicki Industries Logo Janicki's Layton, Utah facility A drone photo of Janicki's Mount Vernon, Washington facility

Janicki announces multi-state growth plan adding 250+ jobs across Washington and Utah, evaluating Idaho or Montana for up to 2M sq. ft. of new facilities.

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, WA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Janicki Industries , a privately owned engineering and manufacturing company, announces a multi-state growth plan to address growing customer demand in the aerospace, defense, space and marine industries. The plan includes new and expanded facilities in Washington and Utah totaling more than 270,000 square feet of additional production space and more than 250 new jobs, along with the evaluation of up to 1 million square feet of new manufacturing operations in Idaho or Montana.In Washington, Janicki continues to invest across multiple sites. The company has purchased a 40,000-square-foot facility in Mount Vernon, designated MV1, which is undergoing renovations to modern standards and will be outfitted with advanced machining equipment. The site will add up to 75 jobs.Janicki has also continued to expand its 251,000-square-foot Bellingham facility, purchased in 2022, with updated CNC machining equipment, autoclaves and ovens, and expanded clean rooms for composite layup. The Bellingham site anticipates growth of 125 new roles.The company is completing construction of Building 12 , a 162,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at its Hamilton campus. Combined, these investments expand Janicki’s Washington footprint to more than 1 million square feet.“Washington is our home, and that is not changing. Our footprint in Washington has continued to grow but is slowing due to ever-increasing regulations and lack of business understanding at an executive and legislative level,” said John Janicki, president of Janicki. “Decisions at the state level not only make it difficult for our employees to achieve the American Dream, but it is making it difficult for us to create new jobs for future employees by investing in local growth. With this in mind, it is best for Janicki to focus its large-scale expansion into a more business-friendly environment, so we are pursuing out-of-state growth.”Janicki’s 100,000-square-foot manufacturing site in Layton, Utah, will receive a 70,000-square-foot expansion on the west side of the building. The addition will house milling equipment, two-story office space, warehouse operations and a new shipping dock, increasing the company’s capacity for machining composite and metallic aerospace components. Groundbreaking is expected in early summer, with the expansion adding more than 50 new jobs.As part of its long-term growth plan, Janicki is also evaluating opportunities to establish new manufacturing operations in either Idaho or Montana, with the potential for up to 2 million square feet of new facilities over time. The company expects to select one of the two states and will evaluate factors including workforce availability, proximity to customers and business-friendly environments.“Both Idaho and Montana offer the workforce, infrastructure and business-friendly environment that advanced manufacturing requires,” said Nick Lavacca, education and outreach manager at Janicki. “We are completing feasibility studies in both states and will share more details once a final location has been selected.”Since 2022, Janicki has more than doubled its workforce and continues to rapidly grow in response to customer needs. The company currently employs more than 1,900 people and operates over 1 million square feet of production space across Washington and Utah. The multi-state growth plan positions Janicki to meet sustained demand from aerospace and defense customers while strengthening the domestic manufacturing base.

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