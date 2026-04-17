Dolman Law Group Explores Litigation Finance in Latest Episode of ‘David and Goliath’ Podcast

David and Goliath Episode 50 Title Card

Matt Dolman, Stan Gipe and Casey Gard Discuss How Lawsuit Funding Helps Level the Playing Field

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dolman Law Group’s “David and Goliath” podcast returns with an episode about the growing role of litigation finance in personal injury law.In “Lawyers Explain Litigation Finance | How Lawsuit Funding Levels the Playing Field in PI Cases,” Matt Dolman and Stan Gipe talk with Casey Gard, who brings 30 years’ experience in finance and more than 25 years’ experience as an investment manager across hedge funds and private equity.Gard discusses how capital is deployed in legal cases, the misconceptions surrounding the industry, and why funding is increasingly essential for law firms handling complex, high-stakes litigation.According to Gard, while hundreds of billions of dollars are paid annually in personal injury settlements, just a few billion dollars is currently supported by litigation funding. This imbalance, he explains, signals significant growth potential for the industry.The episode also addresses criticism of litigation finance, especially considering recent high-profile cases.“When you see an influx of capital into any industry, I think what comes out is the fact that there are going to be perhaps some bad actors in most, if not all, industries,” Gard says.Dolman raised concerns about how funding entities are often targeted in controversies, noting the broader implications for legitimate claims and settlements.“Why are they always going after private equity companies that are coming into law?” Dolman asked. “Wouldn’t we all go out of business if it was all fraudulent claims?”Gard emphasized that, like any industry experiencing growth, litigation finance must contend with bad actors, but that regulation and discipline ultimately strengthen the field.“I’m not dismayed by regulation or potential reform,” Gard said. “At the end of the day, it makes the industry better, cleaner, and more aligned.”Stan Gipe added that litigation funding plays a crucial role in balancing the scales between plaintiffs and well-funded defendants, particularly large insurance companies.“Once we’ve got some money on the plaintiff side to level the playing field, suddenly this isn’t fair,” Gipe said. “But that kind of funding has existed on the defense side forever.”Another common criticism of litigation funding is that it is creating more claims. “There is nobody that’s got a claim that did not have a claim before litigation funding was involved,” says Gipe. He notes that litigation funding raises awareness, which hurts the defense.You can check out this episode and other episodes of the “David and Goliath” podcast on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Previous episodes have explored topics such as the Roblox lawsuit and online safety, the Suboxone tooth decay litigation, and emerging claims surrounding Depo-Provera. Dolman Law Group is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm dedicated to representing victims in complex litigation. With a focus on client advocacy and justice, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of injured individuals and families. Matt Dolman is a founding partner at Dolman Law Group. He is a nationally recognized personal injury and civil trial attorney. He is a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.Stanley Gipe is head of litigation and a Florida Board Certified Civil Trial Lawyer. He has served as lead counsel in more than 1,000 injury lawsuits and is known for taking cases to jury verdict.Dolman Law Group's main office is located at 800 N Belcher Rd., Clearwater, FL 33765. The phone number is: (727) 451-6900.

Lawyers Explain Litigation Finance | How Lawsuit Funding Levels the Playing Field in PI Cases

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.