DR. RICHARD CEBULA SELECTED AS TOP ECONOMIST OF THE DECADE BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Richard Cebula at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, has selected Dr. Richard Cebula, Professor of Economics at the University of Tennessee Editor-in-Chief of The American Journal of Economics and Sociology, and formerly Professor of Economics at Emory University and Georgia Tech, as Top Economist of the Decade for his outstanding leadership and commitment to the profession.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor, only a select number of individuals in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. Honorees are recognized based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, and contributions to their communities. Dr. Cebula will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.With close to four decades of professional experience, Dr. Cebula has certainly proven himself as a seasoned and trusted expert in the field of finance and economics. Throughout his distinguished career, he has demonstrated excellence not only as a professor but also through his many leadership roles. His impressive background includes serving as Professor, Acting Chair of the Department of Economics, and Undergraduate Economics Program Director at Emory University, as well as Professor of Economics at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Shirley and Philip Solomons Eminent Scholar in the Department of Economics at Georgia Southern University.Dr. Cebula’s areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, financial economics, financial institutions, capital markets, financial regulation, corporate finance, money and banking, private enterprise, economic freedom, entrepreneurship, applied macroeconomics, macroeconomic theory, public finance, public choice, law and economics, labor economics, urban economics, and health economics. His depth and breadth of knowledge have positioned him as a leading authority in his field.Before embarking on his professional career, Dr. Cebula earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Fordham College, his Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Georgia, and his Ph.D. in Economics from Georgia State University. His strong academic foundation has been instrumental in shaping his long-standing career in research, teaching, and leadership.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, stated, “Choosing Dr. Cebula for this award was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is brilliant, his list of accomplishments and accolades are beyond impressive, and he is active in numerous organizations and affiliations. He exemplifies the highest level of excellence in his field.”Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Cebula has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his contributions to finance and economics. He has been featured in prestigious publications including Marquis Who’s Who in Science and Engineering, Who’s Who in Economics, and Who’s Who in the World. He has served as President of the Mid-Continent Regional Science Association, the Southern Regional Science Association, and the Academy of Economics and Finance, and was unanimously elected Fellow of the Academy of Economics and Finance, Distinguished Fellow of the Southern Regional Science Association, and Fellow of the Mid-Continent Regional Science Association. He was also honored as the Alumnus of Distinction by the University of Georgia and received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Contributions to Regional Science. Among his many recognitions, he was the sole recipient of the Kenneth G. Elzinga Distinguished Teaching Award, the highest teaching honor awarded by the Southern Economic Association.Previously honored by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) as Top Professor of the Year in Finance, Dr. Cebula continues to build upon a remarkable legacy of excellence. He will next be recognized as the Top Economist of the Decade at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.In addition to his distinguished academic career, Dr. Cebula is a highly respected author, lecturer, and researcher. He has authored 16 scholarly books2 textbooks, and over 600 professional articles published in leading peer-reviewed scholarly journals across finance, economics, business, statistics, and related disciplines. His work has appeared in renowned publications such as the Quarterly Journal of Economics, Journal of the American Statistical Association, Journal of Financial Services Research, Public Choice, Economic Inquiry, Journal of Regional Science, the Industrial and Labor Relations Review, Industrial Relations, and Land Economics, among many others. He has also previously served as Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Regional Analysis and Policy and the Journal of Economics and Finance, and as Senior Editor of the Journal of Economics and Finance Education, which he co-founded.Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dr. Cebula remains deeply committed to community service. He has volunteered extensively, including serving as a driver for the American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery Program and supporting organizations such as Coastal Poodle Rescue, Furry Friends, Hopes, Dreams and Horses, the Haitian Heritage Museum, the Busch Wildlife Center, and the Liberia School for the Blind. Most recently, he has contributed to the Shelter to Service Dog Program, supporting veterans and service animals.Looking back, Dr. Cebula attributes his success to his education, experience, the mentors who have guided him, and his enduring passion for his work. He also expresses his sincere gratitude to God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit for inspiration and the gift of his natural abilities. When he is not engaged in his professional pursuits, he enjoys spending time with his family and continuing his efforts to give back to the community.For more information, please visit: www.ju.edu/directory/richard-cebula.php About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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