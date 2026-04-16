Announcing the 2026 Festival of Music and 23rd Washington International Piano Artists Competition for Non-Professionals

The Washington International Piano Arts Council was founded in 2001

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the Washington International Piano Arts Council (WIPAC), a cultural mainstay in the capital for the past quarter-century, announced the dates of its 2026 Festival of Music and the opening of applications for the Washington International Piano Artists Competition, the long-running contest for adult non-professional classical pianists. Launched in 2001, the competition and festival have showcased hundreds of talented pianists drawn as much by the prize money and performing opportunities as by the organization’s passionate and dedicated community of professional juries, sponsors, volunteers, and diplomatic partners. Entrants must be at least 31 years of age by the start of the competition and should not be professional pianists who derive their income entirely through performances and teaching. To enter, candidates should submit an application by July 25 and, if chosen, participate in three public rounds of juried competition in Washington, D.C. from August 5-9. For details, official rules, and the application, please visit www.wipac.org “The Washington International Piano Artists Competition is now the longest-running effort of its kind in the country dedicated to spotlighting the extraordinary skill of those who have a true love and outstanding aptitude for the piano but whose lives have led them into different professions,” said Chateau Gardecki, who with her husband, pianist John Gardecki, co-founded WIPAC and its annual competition. In fact, the event was born out of the Gardeckis’ experience at the renowned Concours International des Grand Amateurs de Piano held in Paris. John Gardecki was playing a Chopin Nocturne when there was a sudden power outage. Unperturbed, he continued playing in the dark, creating a magical moment that inspired Chateau to envision establishing a similar competition in the United States.CASH AWARDS: This year’s Grand Prize carries a cash award of $3,000.00 and an invitation to perform at the WIPAC Winners Grand Prix Concert in Washington, D.C., traditionally presented in April of the following year. Second prize is $2,000.00 and third prize $1,000.00. WIPAC frequently also calls upon winners of its competition to perform in various future events. In addition, there are special monetary awards for all candidates from various rounds in these categories: Imaginative Programming, Performances of a Romantic, Baroque, Classical, and Contemporary Work; a Press Jury Award; and an Audience Award. Donor-dependent awards of $250 may be available for performances of Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, Paderewski, Liszt, and Rachmaninoff, and a special $300 award donated by Priscilla Huffman is available for the performance of a composition by Spencer Huffman. An Honorary Award may be granted to any candidate, not restricted to finalists or semifinalists (even including guests), at the sole discretion of the WIPAC board chair.“For decades, the Washington International Piano Artists Competition has been a landmark for recognizing the extraordinary talents of those who play for the love of music,” said WIPAC president Faye Rokni. “We look forward once again to giving a platform to the dedicated pianists who work so hard to perfect their art and wish to share their passion and skill with the world.”About WIPACFounded by pianist John Gardecki and his entrepreneur wife Chateau Gardecki, the Washington International Piano Arts Council strives to give the gift of music and nurture significant talent through its popular annual concert series and international piano competition for non-professionals. To learn more about the organization and how to enter the Washington International Piano Artists Competition, please visit www.wipac.org . Join us and become a member.

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