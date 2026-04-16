BETH GARDNER SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals will honor Beth Gardner at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Beth Gardner, Founder and CEO of Custom Travel Solutions Inc., as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2026.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Beth Gardner will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in December 2026.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Beth Gardner as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With more than three decades of experience in the travel industry, Beth Gardner has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, she currently serves as Founder and CEO of Custom Travel Solutions Inc., overseeing national operations, strategic partnerships, corporate development, and long-term growth initiatives.Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Calgary and Mesa, Custom Travel Solutions is a privately owned Travel Management Company solely owned by Beth. What began with one client and $1 million in revenue has grown into a $100 million enterprise. With more than 80 staff operating across Canada through virtual offices and an independent agency network, the company manages Corporate, Leisure, and Group travel contracts for many of Canada’s most successful organizations.Her current and previous roles include Founder, Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Travel Strategist, Entrepreneur, Industry Partner, and Logistics Innovator. Through these positions, Beth has demonstrated exceptional leadership, operational expertise, and an unwavering commitment to delivering scalable, client-focused solutions.Her areas of expertise include corporate travel management, logistics coordination, business development, operational scaling, strategic partnerships, automation systems, and customer experience optimization. Known for her entrepreneurial vision and creative problem-solving, Beth continues to build trusted industry partnerships and deliver measurable results across every initiative.Throughout her career, Beth has received numerous awards and accolades. In 2017, she was selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). In 2016, she was named Top Female Entrepreneur of the Year by IAOTP for her outstanding leadership in the travel industry. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Plaza Hotel in NYC for her newest honor, Empowered Woman of the Year. Beth has also been named 1 of Canada’s Top 100 Female Entrepreneurs by RBC and awarded 1 of 20 Visionary Entrepreneurs name by Business in Calgary and Alberta Treasury Bank.She was recognized as Outstanding Member of the Year by Bristol Who’s Who in 2015, named one of Calgary’s Top 20 Business Leaders by Business in Calgary Magazine, and honored as one of Canada’s Top 100 Female Entrepreneurs by Chatelaine Magazine and Profit Magazine in 2014.In addition to her professional accomplishments, Beth remains deeply committed to community engagement. She is an active member of ACTA, GBTA and IATA and supports numerous charitable initiatives. She participates in all Alberta lotteries, being sole supplier for vacation packages, in particular STARS lotteries. She also raises funds annually for two Calgary-based pet rescue organizations and supports the Humane Society and Alberta Children’s Hospital, demonstrating her dedication to giving back to her community.In late 2025, Beth made the decision to expand more into the US, bringing on a very successful Business Development/Account Manager with success while continuing to grow her Canadian business.Looking back, Beth Gardner attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, her incredible staff, and mentors along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those entering the field.For more information, please visit http://www.custom.travel Watch her video: https://youtu.be/t3I00m_ncwM About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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