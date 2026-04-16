Creative Enterprises Celebrates 50 Years of Empowering Adults with Disabilities

Milestone Anniversary Event to Take Place April 25th, 2026

Fifty years represents both a proud milestone and a continued commitment” — Leigh McIntosh, CEO & President of Creative Enterprises

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Enterprises, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of adults with disabilities, is proud to celebrate its 50th anniversary on April 25, marking five decades of meaningful impact in the community.Since its founding, Creative Enterprises has provided vocational training, life skills development, and inclusive opportunities designed to empower individuals to lead purposeful and independent lives. What began as a small, mission-driven effort has grown into a trusted community institution serving individuals and families across the region.The 50th anniversary celebration will bring together community leaders, supporters, families, and program participants to reflect on the organization’s legacy and continued growth. The event will highlight the individuals whose lives have been shaped by Creative Enterprises, as well as the partnerships that have strengthened its reach over the years.“Fifty years represents both a proud milestone and a continued commitment,” said Leigh McIntosh, CEO & President of Creative Enterprises. “With six campuses in Georgia, our focus remains on creating opportunities that foster dignity, independence, and a true sense of belonging for every individual we serve.”As part of this milestone, Creative Enterprises continues expanding its visibility through strategic storytelling and community engagement to ensure its mission continues to resonate for generations to come.“Creative Enterprises is a powerful example of what happens when purpose meets community,” said Amanda Pearch , podcast strategist and broadcaster. “It’s an honor to help elevate their story in a way that reflects both their legacy and their future.”For more information, visit Community Rehabilitation | Creative Enterprises or contact Courtney Grimm , Campus Manager- Gwinnett County.

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