BRS Media Submits Formal Notice to ICANN Chair Regarding CPE Policy and New gTLD Round Considerations

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BRS Media Inc. today announced that it has submitted a formal notice to Tripti Sinha, Chair of the Board of Directors of ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers), regarding observations related to the Community Priority Evaluation (CPE) process within the New gTLD Program.According to the submission, BRS Media outlines instances in which applicants obtained priority consideration through community-based registration policies and subsequently pursued modifications to those policies following delegation. The company states that this sequence may warrant further review in the context of the program’s stated objectives.“This submission builds upon prior correspondence with ICANN, including communications dating back to 2014, and reflects our continued interest in the consistency and application of the CPE framework,” said George T. Bundy, CEO of BRS Media. “As ICANN prepares for the 2026 New gTLD application round, we believe it is appropriate to evaluate how community-based commitments are maintained over time.”In its notice, BRS Media outlines several considerations for ICANN’s review, including:- Evaluation of mechanisms to ensure community-based registration commitments remain enforceable over time- Review processes for proposed post-delegation policy modifications- Consideration of compliance and accountability measures related to registry obligations- Opportunities to enhance transparency and reporting related to community-based TLD operationsBRS Media indicated that these considerations are intended to support ongoing discussions regarding policy implementation and program consistency as ICANN moves toward the next application round.Link to Notice: https://brsmedia.com/ICANNTriptiSinha.pdf About BRS Media, Inc.Based in San Francisco’s South of Market (SoMa) district, BRS Media Inc. is a media technology and brand innovation firm focused on digital creators, broadcasters, and interactive platforms. Its portfolio includes BRS Registry, which provides strategic marketing, brand development, and registry consulting services for ICANN New Top-Level Domains, as well as dotFMand dotAM, domain platforms associated with media-focused .FM and .AM branding. dotFM and dotAM are registered trademarks of BRS Media, Inc.

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