Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Included on USA TODAY’s Best Financial Advisory Firms 2026 List

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pension & Wealth Management Advisors (“PWMA”), an independent RIA, has been named to USA TODAY’s Best Financial Advisory Firms 2026 list. This prestigious recognition is presented by USA TODAY in partnership with Statista Inc., a leading global statistics and industry ranking provider. The awards were announced on April 15, 2026, and are available on USATODAY.COM.Pension & Wealth Management Advisors achieved a standout position in this year’s ranking, placing 18th overall based on a survey of 30,000 participants. The firm was also recognized as the #1 ranked advisory firm in the state of Massachusetts and earned the top spot within its assets under management (AUM) size category, underscoring its leadership both regionally and among its peer group. You can find the full list here. “We are honored to be recognized by USA TODAY for the second year in a row,” said George P. Webb , CEO of Pension & Wealth Management Advisors. “This achievement reflects the dedication of our team and our unwavering commitment to delivering thoughtful, client-focused advice. We are grateful for the trust our clients place in us every day.”The Best Financial Advisory Firms 2026 list recognizes top registered investment advisory (RIA) firms in the United States based on two key criteria:• Industry Recommendations: Recommendations were gathered through an independent survey of more than 30,000 individuals, including clients, financial advisors, and industry experts. Respondents were asked to identify RIA firms they consider exemplary within the industry.• Assets Under Management (AUM) Growth: Firms were evaluated based on both short-term (12-month) and long-term (5-year) AUM growth, using publicly available data.Based on these factors, Pension & Wealth Management Advisors is honored to be recognized on this year’s list—marking its second consecutive year receiving this distinction.Statista publishes hundreds of industry rankings and company listings annually in collaboration with leading media organizations. Its research and analysis services are built on the success of Statista.com, a premier data and business intelligence platform providing statistics, market research, and consumer insights.About Pension & Wealth Management Services: Pension & Wealth Management Advisors is a Registered Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. PWMA provides advisory expertise in Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Institutional Advisory services to help clients optimize their investment opportunities. Learn more at pensionwealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.