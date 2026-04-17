Elder Abuse Air Force Surpasses Alzheimer Fundraising Goal. Now launching 'Operation Circle of Protection' for June 15

Circling Over Dana Point, California Setting a World Record Circling The Hollywood Sign 50 times. View from the Cockpit Setting a World Record Circling The Hollywood Sign

Elder Abuse Air Force raises $5,450 for Alzheimer Research, now launching nationwide pilot campaign for June 15 to demand prosecution of elder fraud and abuse.

Elder abuse is where drunk driving once was—ignored, normalized, and rarely punished” — Michael Bremner, Founder / Chief Operating Officer of Elder Abuse Air Force

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEElder Abuse Air Force Surpasses Alzheimer’s Fundraising Goal and is now Launching “ Operation Circle of Protection ” for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15April 14, 2026 — Elder Abuse Air Force, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to exposing and combating elder financial fraud and physical abuse, today announced it has surpassed its fundraising goal for Alzheimer’s research, raising $5,450, exceeding its $5,000 target.The milestone marks a significant step forward for the organization’s growing national movement and reflects increasing public demand for stronger protections for vulnerable seniors.Building on this momentum, Elder Abuse Air Force is launching its next national initiative: “Operation Circle of Protection,” a coordinated aviation awareness campaign taking place on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, June 15.The campaign calls on pilots across the United States to take synchronized action by flying over meaningful landmarks in their local communities between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. (local time). Participants are encouraged to safely circle a monument, city center, or symbolic location while recording and sharing their flights on social media to amplify visibility and public awareness. Elder abuse is where drunk driving once was —ignored, normalized, and rarely punished,” said Michael Bremner, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Elder Abuse Air Force. “We are creating a visible, unified signal to authorities that this must change. Accountability must follow awareness.”The organization is actively recruiting “Squadron Leaders”—local pilot coordinators who will organize participation in cities nationwide and help drive regional engagement. Pilots, aviation organizations, and flying clubs are encouraged to participate.In parallel, Elder Abuse Air Force is launching its “ 50 Seconds for Justice ” initiative, inviting members of the public to submit short video testimonials describing personal experiences with elder fraud or abuse. These videos will be shared across social media platforms to humanize the issue and accelerate awareness.Participants are encouraged to:1. Fly between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on June 15.2. Record and share their flights using campaign hashtags3. Post content in the days leading up to the event to build momentum“Only numbers turn awareness into reform,” Bremner added. “This campaign is about building a movement that cannot be ignored.”Elder Abuse Air Force uses aviation-based media campaigns to bring national attention to elder abuse, advocate for stronger prosecution of offenders, and elevate the dignity and protection of seniors.For more information, to participate, or to become a Squadron Leader, visit www.ElderAbuseAirForce.com or contact the organization directly.Media Contact:Elder Abuse Air ForceEmail: info@elderabuseairforce.comWebsite: www.ElderAbuseAirForce.com About Elder Abuse Air Force:Elder Abuse Air Force is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to exposing, preventing, and fighting elder financial fraud and physical abuse through aviation-based awareness campaigns, media outreach, and public engagement. Its mission is centered on one principle: Elevating Elder Dignity by Prosecuting the Offenders.

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