ZLD Partners and Roaring Brook Receive Approval for 319 Duke Road Residential Mental Health Facility

Conditional Use Permit approval advances plan to bring structured residential mental health care to Lexington with strong operational and community safeguards.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZLD Partners and Roaring Brook announced Tuesday, April 14th that the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government Board of Adjustment has approved the Conditional Use Permit for the project at 319 Duke Road.This approval represents a significant step toward expanding access to residential mental health care in Lexington. The project will revitalize an underutilized property and return it to active use as a professionally operated, structured treatment environment for adults.“We appreciate the Board’s thorough review and thoughtful decision,” said representatives of ZLD Partners and Roaring Brook in a joint statement. “Throughout this process, we have remained focused on two priorities: expanding access to needed mental health services and ensuring that the program operates in a way that is responsible, structured, and compatible with the surrounding community.”During the public review process, ZLD Partners and Roaring Brook incorporated community feedback and established operational commitments designed to support safety, accountability, and neighborhood compatibility. These include structured supervision, controlled access to the property, defined visitation procedures, and clear operational protocols.The approval reflects that the existing facility is appropriately suited for residential use from life-safety and zoning perspectives, consistent with its designation in an R-3 zone under a Conditional Use Permit as a “Rehabilitation home”. While the use definition of “Rehabilitation Home” is intentionally broad, the conditioned use is more narrowly defined, subject to 33 self-imposed conditions in response to community feedback.The proposed facility will operate as a voluntary residential mental health program for adults, providing structured, therapeutic care for individuals seeking support for mental health conditions. The program is not a drug rehabilitation center, homeless shelter, or hospital setting, but rather a professionally managed residential environment focused on stability, treatment engagement, and recovery from Primary Mental Health and Eating Disorder conditions.Importantly, Kentucky currently has limited sub-acute residential treatment facilities for individuals with complex mental health needs, including those requiring specialized support such as eating disorder treatment. This project is intended to help address that gap by offering a higher level of care than traditional outpatient services while maintaining a structured, closely supervised setting.“We understand that developments like this can raise questions,” the statement continued. “We have approached this project with transparency, respect, and a willingness to listen. As we move forward, we remain committed to operating within the conditions of approval and being accountable to both our patients and the broader community.”With approval secured, ZLD Partners and Roaring Brook will begin implementation planning, with additional updates to be shared as development progresses.About ZLD PartnersMatthew Douglas, Managing PartnerZLD Partners is a behavioral health development company that integrates real estate and construction to deliver high-quality treatment environments. The company operates nationally, with employees across nine states, with principal ownership living in Lexington, Kentucky. ZLD Partners collaborates with healthcare providers and stakeholders to design and build structured treatment facilities.About Roaring BrookVictor Rivera, CEO/Co-FounderRoaring Brook is a behavioral health organization focused on delivering high-quality treatment in settings designed to support dignity, safety, and long-term healing. Its approach emphasizes structured programming, operational accountability, and patient-centered care.

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