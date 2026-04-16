Hedrick Brothers Construction Begins Work on Legacy at Lake Talmo, a 140-Unit Independent Living Community.

Legacy at Lake Talmo Rendering

Amenity-rich independent living community in Winter Springs reflects rising demand in Central Florida and introduces innovative precast construction approach

As Central Florida continues to grow, developments like this play an important role in meeting demand while elevating the standard for what independent living can be.” — Burk Hedrick, COO of Hedrick Brothers Construction

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hedricks Brothers Construction, a full-service construction management, general contracting and design-build firm serving clients throughout Florida, has started construction on Legacy at Lake Talmo, a new independent living community located at 1201 W SR 434 in Winter Springs. Developed by MTH Development, with Vertical REI serving as the ownership’s executive execution team, partner and financier, the project reflects growing demand across Central Florida for thoughtfully designed senior living communities that support active, independent lifestyles.The $70 million dollar development will include a 191,192-square-foot campus featuring 140 residential units across four-story residential wings, anchored by a three-story clubhouse designed to support an active, community-centered lifestyle.Designed by CPH Corporation, Legacy at Lake Talmo will offer a wide range of amenities, including a main dining room and kitchen, bistro and café, game room, salon, fitness center, media room, and outdoor gathering spaces. Residences will include one- and two-bedroom layouts with full kitchens, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets.A key differentiator of the project is its innovative precast construction methodology, with concrete panels fabricated off-site and delivered for crane installation, supporting greater efficiency, speed to market, and overall build quality.Central Florida continues to experience strong population growth among older adults, with the 65+ demographic projected to increase significantly over the next decade, driving sustained demand for independent living communities that offer both lifestyle and convenience.“Legacy at Lake Talmo represents where the market is going, with high-quality, thoughtfully designed communities that prioritize both independence and connection,” said Burk Hedrick, COO of Hedrick Brothers Construction . “As Central Florida continues to grow, particularly among active adult populations, developments like this play an important role in meeting demand while elevating the standard for what independent living can be. This project also reflects our continued focus on strategic growth in high-opportunity markets across the state.”“Hedrick Brothers Construction played a critical role in advancing this project, particularly in supporting the successful close of our construction financing,” said Joseph Blockno, President and CEO of Vertical REI. “We’re excited to move forward with a development that reflects a best-in-class approach to independent living, designed to deliver both quality and long-term value for residents.”The project is being delivered on a fast-track schedule, with a projected timeline of approximately 13 months, and is anticipated to be completed in May 2027.###About Hedrick Brothers Construction: Hedrick Brothers Construction is a privately held, Florida-based construction management, general contracting, and design-build firm, serving clients since 1979. Headquartered in West Palm Beach with regional offices in Miami, Stuart, and Orlando, the company delivers high-quality commercial, institutional, multifamily, and luxury residential projects across the state. With a commitment to craftsmanship, integrity, and innovation, Hedrick Brothers provides full-service solutions including preconstruction, virtual design & construction (VDC-IDS), and complex project execution for both public and private sectors. Led by Founder and CEO Dale R. Hedrick, the company is recognized for its disciplined approach, collaborative culture, and long-standing relationships within the industry and community. For more information, visit HedrickBrothers.com.About Vertical Real Estate Investment: Vertical Real Estate Investment is a fully-integrated, turn-key development and investment services company that has pioneered community development through innovative capital structures, and the use of energy-efﬁcient offsite construction applications. We secure ownership in real estate assets within the General Partnership “GP”, alongside investing in such assets as Limited Partners “LP”. To ensure our success throughout the development, construction and funding process, we also provide internalized services to execute our project closing requirements.

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