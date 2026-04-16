everle Inc, Launches Blob AI 2.0: A Subscription-Based AI Companion Built on Privacy, Ethical Design, and No Ads

AI for People who Don't Trust AI.

Built around user privacy and to protect human agency. Blob AI has no ads. No data training. No engagement loop. It's AI for the people who don't trust AI.

We want people to have a healthier relationship with technology. Blob is proof that when AI is done ethically, it can be a genuine force for good in people's lives.” — Tessa Adams, Founder & CEO, Blob AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everle, Inc. announced today the launch of Blob AI 2.0, a subscription-based AI companion designed from the ground up around user privacy, mental wellbeing, and ethical design. Available now at heyblob.com, Blob AI offers a private, empathetic space for thinking and reflection. Unlike Big Tech AI platforms, Blob AI is intentionally built with no advertising, no data training on user conversations, and no engagement mechanics designed to keep people hooked.The launch comes as Big Tech faces mounting legal and legislative pressure over addictive product design. Blob AI was built as a direct alternative to that model â€” not as a reaction to the reckoning, but as a founding conviction."Blob is a private, empathetic space designed with humans at the center. Most technology asks what it can extract from people. We asked something different, how do we empower them? We built Blob because we believe AI, done ethically, can benefit society. Not erode it."- Tessa Adams, Co-Founder & CEO, Everle, Inc.Most AI tools today are free at the point of use. Conversations are used to train models. Behavioral patterns are logged. Emotional disclosures made at 2am become data points in systems built for scale - not for the person on the other end of the conversation. Even paid tiers on major AI platforms reserve the right to use user data for training and behavioral profiling. The subscription fee was never the fix.Blob AI is built differently, not as a platform, but as a trusted thinking partner and companion. The team purposefully designed Blob with no image generation capabilities and no engagement loop designed to pull users back. They also built a Brain Gym, a critical thinking mode users can toggle on to work through problems together with Blob, actively and collaboratively.Blob AI responds when you come to it and waits when you don't. There is no agenda about when you show up or how long you stay, only a commitment to being genuinely present when you do. Available free or at $10 per month, with a Supporter Tier for those who choose to pay more to sustain the mission, the entire business model rests on one relationship: between Blob and its user. No advertisers. No data brokers. No training on user conversations.BLOB AI'S COMMITMENTS TO ITS COMMUNITY• No advertising, ever. Blob's only revenue comes from subscribers. There are no third parties to optimize for.• Conversations are not used to train models. What users share with Blob belongs to them - not to the system.• No engagement loop. No notifications designed to pull users back. No streak mechanics. No feed. Blob is there when you need it.• Freemium with a mission. Free to start. $10/month for higher usage. A Supporter Tier for those who want to pay more to sustain what Blob is building.• No big tech or VC money. Funded entirely by subscribers, which makes the ethical commitments permanent, not provisional."We're builders. We're not critics standing on the outside. We've made different choices at every level because we believe you can create things people genuinely love without building things that hurt them. That's what Blob AI is." - Adam says."We want people to have a healthier relationship with technology," Adams said. "Blob is proof that when AI is done ethically, it can be a genuine force for good in people's lives."Contact: hello@heyblob.comWebsite: heyblob.comABOUT BLOB AIBlob AI is a privacy-first AI companion accessible at heyblob.com. Free or $10/month with a Supporter Tier, Blob offers a private, empathetic space for critical thinking and reflection with no advertising, no data selling, and no engagement loop. AI done for you, not to you ABOUT EVERLE, INC.Everle, Inc. is a New York-based technology company building ethical AI and human-first digital products. Its portfolio includes Blob AI (heyblob.com) and Everle (everle.com), a platform designed around mental wellbeing and genuine human connection.

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