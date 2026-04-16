Simon’s Heart Launches Just a Ball CPR Awareness Campaign With Shaun White

Just a Ball Campaign by Simon's Heart

Just a Ball makes chest compressions simple, familiar and engaging. We want to remove the hesitation that holds students back and give them the confidence to step in and help.” — Darren Sudman, Co-Founder of Simon’s Heart

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simon’s Heart - a national nonprofit dedicated to preventing sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and death in children, teens and young adults - is proud to announce Just a Ball, a movement aimed at having fun and raising awareness about life-saving CPR techniques using “just a ball.”

Through this campaign, Simon’s Heart will educate parents, coaches and students everywhere about heart conditions and encourage them to practice life-saving CPR techniques to familiar songs, by following these steps:

- Pick a Song from the Simon’s Heart CPR Jukebox playlist.

- Grab a Ball - any air-filled ball works!

- Push to the Beat. Get to know the feeling of this lifesaving effort.

Simon’s Heart is partnering with current and former professional athletes who have a personal connection to heart-related conditions, including five-time Olympian and three-time Olympic gold medalist, Shaun White.

“I was actually born with a congenital heart defect, so that’s why I know how important it is for early detection and just being prepared,” White said in a recent post on Instagram announcing the partnership. “That’s why I partnered with Simon’s Heart for Just a Ball - to protect the lives and hearts of students everywhere.”

Simon’s Heart is also partnering with youth sports organizations like Babe Ruth League Inc. to bring the Just a Ball movement to life in local communities in the form of pop-up activations, sweepstakes for exclusive prizes, and more.

“Saving a life is serious; learning how to do it doesn’t have to be,” says Darren Sudman, Co-Founder of Simon’s Heart. “Just a Ball makes chest compressions simple, familiar and engaging. We want to remove the hesitation that holds students back and give them the confidence to step in and help. This is how we build the next generation of lifesavers.”

Just a Ball is an extension of the CPR Jukebox, one of three tentpole programs at Simon’s Heart, along with GotAED - a platform that allows local communities to fundraise for AED devices - and HeartBytes - a first-of-its-kind digital cardiac registry of seemingly healthy kids to accelerate pediatric cardiac research.

Since its inception in 2005, Simon’s Heart has placed more than 500 AEDs, screened over 20,000 youth hearts and successfully advocated for the passage of the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Prevention Act in 18 states. Today, the organization is part of the NFL’s Smart Heart Sports Coalition.

All proceeds raised as part of the Just a Ball movement will benefit these core programs at Simon’s Heart and start the ramp up to its twelve-hour, student-led CPR Jukebox Marathon event this fall.

To learn more and support, visit justaball.org.

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About Simon's Heart

Founded in 2005, Simon's Heart is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing sudden cardiac arrest in children, teens and young adults. The organization provides free heart screenings, donates AEDs, advocates for heart health legislation, promotes research and has educated millions of coaches, athletes and students nationwide. To learn more, visit www.simonsheart.org.

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