New Research Reveals Reproductive Health System Fails Women Across Generations. And the Gap Isn’t Closing

Survey of 1,000 women finds most were dismissed by a provider, needed multiple providers to get an answer, and weren’t prepared by school-based sex education.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new national survey of 1,000 women commissioned by reproductive health platform myStoria reveals a reproductive health system marked by persistent knowledge gaps, widespread provider dismissal, and a near-universal failure of school-based sex education to prepare people for the realities of their own bodies. The report , What They Didn’t Teach You in Sex Ed, is available today at mystoria.com.The findings point to what researchers describe as five interconnected gaps (in knowledge, dismissal, generation, navigation, and tools) that compound over a lifetime of reproductive health decisions.Key findings include:-More than half (54.3%) of respondents were told their symptoms were normal by a healthcare provider and later found out they weren’t. One in four said this had happened to them more than once.-62.8% needed more than one provider to get a meaningful answer to a reproductive health question. An additional 9.2% gave up entirely. Another 9% are still looking.-56.0% said school-based sex education did not prepare them for adult reproductive health. Only 22.8% agreed that it did.-36.9% delayed care because they weren’t sure their symptoms were bad enough to bring up, the single most common barrier to care, cited more often than wait times, cost, embarrassment, or not knowing the right provider.-41.6% first learned about perimenopause and menopause after symptoms had already begun, the most commonly cited condition in the survey and the largest single life stage currently represented in the sample.The Gap That Didn’t ClosePerhaps the most striking finding is what didn’t change across generations. When the data was analyzed by age cohort (respondents in their late twenties, their thirties and early forties, and their late forties and early fifties) the core metrics were statistically identical across all three groups.Between 41% and 44% of respondents across all three cohorts first learned about a reproductive health condition only after symptoms had already begun. Between 52% and 59% said sex education had not prepared them for adult reproductive health. Between 34% and 38% had delayed care because they weren’t sure their symptoms warranted attention.Three generations. The same gaps.“This is not a story about individual providers failing individual patients. It is a story about a system that was never designed to prepare us for our own bodies. The data confirmed what we built myStoria to address: most people enter the reproductive health system without the information they need to use it well and the system does not fill that gap.” - Jessica Chalk, Founder & CEO, myStoriaThe Cost of Not KnowingWhen respondents were asked what single thing would have made the biggest difference in their reproductive health journey, 41.8% said understanding their symptoms earlier — nearly twice as often as the next most common answer. A further 24.2% said knowing what questions to ask and how to advocate for themselves. Together, these two answers account for 65.7% of all respondents.The data makes clear the need is not primarily financial or emotional. It is informational.The time burden is also significant. Nearly one-third of respondents (29.5%) spend one to three hours per week on reproductive health management tasks: researching, booking appointments, following up on referrals, tracking symptoms, and coordinating between providers. That labor falls almost entirely on the patient.About the SurveyWhat They Didn’t Teach You in Sex Ed is based on a survey of 1,000 female-identified adults conducted in March 2026 via the Pollfish research platform. Questions covered reproductive health knowledge, care experiences, barriers to care, tracking tools, and current life stage. The female-only sample was an intentional design decision reflecting the disproportionate navigational burden reproductive health places on women, including in couples-based and male-factor fertility situations.The full report is available at mystoria.com/sex-ed.About myStoriamyStoria is a reproductive health platform that helps people understand their symptoms, build their health history, and prepare for the provider conversations that matter. Founded in 2024 and backed by Graphite Ventures, myStoria is designed for the full spectrum of reproductive health, from fertility to perimenopause and everything in between.Media ContactMeaghan KayHead of Marketing, myStoriameaghan@mystoria.commystoria.com

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