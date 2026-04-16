Southern California Advisor Warns High-Net-Worth Families: 'The 2026 Estate Tax Cliff Could Cost Millions'

Stephen Grossman of SB Pensions highlights urgent planning opportunities as federal estate tax exemptions face potential reduction.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As federal estate tax laws approach a scheduled sunset, many high-net-worth families may be unknowingly exposed to significant future tax liabilities, according to Stephen Grossman, Life & Disability Insurance Analyst and founder of SB Pensions.Under current law, individuals can shield approximately $13 million from federal estate taxes, with married couples able to protect roughly double that amount. However, these exemptions are set to decrease substantially beginning in 2026, potentially cutting the threshold in half.“For many families, this isn’t just a policy change—it’s a potential multi-million-dollar event,” said Grossman. “We’re seeing clients who are under the exemption today, but who could face significant estate taxes within the next 12 to 24 months if proactive planning isn’t implemented.”Grossman notes that families with concentrated holdings in real estate or privately held businesses are particularly vulnerable due to liquidity constraints.“Being ‘wealthy on paper’ doesn’t necessarily translate into having the liquidity needed to satisfy an estate tax obligation,” he said. “Without proper planning, families may be forced to sell assets at inopportune times.”Strategies currently being explored by high-net-worth individuals include:Strategic lifetime gifting to utilize current exemptionsTrust structures designed to preserve access while reducing estate exposureInsurance-based solutions to create tax-efficient liquidityGrossman emphasizes that timing is critical.“The window to act under today’s exemption levels is limited,” he added. “Families who plan ahead have far more flexibility than those who wait.”SB Pensions provides risk mitigation and advanced financial strategy consulting for business owners, real estate investors, and pre-retirees, with a focus on tax efficiency, asset protection, and long-term wealth preservation.For more information or to schedule a confidential strategy session, visit:About SB Pensions:SB Pensions is a California-based advisory firm specializing in risk mitigation and advanced financial strategies for high-net-worth individuals and business owners. The firm emphasizes tailored solutions designed to align with each client’s unique financial circumstances and long-term objectives.

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