Angiex Reports AACR In Vivo Data Supporting AGX101 in Combination With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Solid Tumors

Angiex Inc. is a privately held biopharmaceutical drug developer whose mission is to exploit newly discovered biological transport mechanisms to make drugs with revolutionary power over cancer. Angiex Inc. poster at AACR 2026 San Diego

Preclinical in vivo data suggest AGX101 may enhance checkpoint inhibitor activity through selective targeting of tumor vasculature

The preclinical in vivo data are consistent with an effect on the tumor microenvironment and support further investigation of AGX101 in selected tumor types and combination settings.” — Paul Jaminet, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Angiex

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angiex Inc. , a developer of Nuclear-Delivered Antibody-Drug Conjugate™ (ND-ADC) therapies for solid cancers, will present preclinical in vivo data at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting regarding AGX101 , its TM4SF1-directed tubulin inhibitor conjugate, in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) targeting PD-1 or CTLA-4. The findings support AGX101 as a promising new approach in cancer therapy and suggest it may provide therapeutic benefit through novel and differentiated mechanisms of action, including selective targeting of the tumor vasculature and potentiation of immuno-oncology therapy. The data add to the growing body of evidence for AGX101, Angiex’s lead investigational ND-ADC, and further support continued evaluation of the candidate both as a monotherapy and in combination treatment strategies for patients with advanced solid tumors.“These findings reinforce the rationale for continued evaluation of AGX101 in solid tumors,” said Paul Jaminet, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Angiex. “The preclinical in vivo data are consistent with an effect on the tumor microenvironment and support further investigation of AGX101 in selected tumor types and combination settings.”“These preclinical findings suggest that AGX101 has activity in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in vivo, supporting further evaluation of this approach in clinical studies,” said Glen Weiss, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer of Angiex. “The data are consistent with a potential effect on the tumor microenvironment and provide a rationale for ongoing investigation in both monotherapy and combination settings.”AACR poster presentation detailsAbstract number: 4186Poster title: In vivo results of AGX101, a TM4SF1-directed tubulin inhibitor conjugate, in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitorsOnline publication: Proceedings of the AACRSession title: Combination ImmunotherapiesDate: April 20, 2026Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM ETLocation: Poster Section 43, Board 13Presentation number: 3798Download the poster here: https://angiex.com/ASSETS/DOCS/angiex-aacr-poster-march2026.pdf About AGX101’s Phase 1 Clinical TrialThe Phase 1 study is an open-label, dose-escalation and expansion trial designed to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD), and preliminary anti-tumor activity of AGX101 as a monotherapy. The dose-escalation portion is designed to assess doses up to 10 mg/kg in an all-comers solid tumor patient population and is intended to determine the maximum tolerated dose. The dose-expansion portion is designed to evaluate safety and efficacy of treatment at the recommended Phase 2 dose in multiple indications.AGX101 clinical trial informationInformation about AGX101’s clinical trial is available at ClinicalTrials.gov under study ID NCT06440005.About AngiexAngiex Inc. is a privately held biopharmaceutical drug developer whose mission is to exploit newly discovered biological transport mechanisms to make drugs with revolutionary power over cancer. Based in Cambridge, Mass., Angiex was founded by leading scientific experts in angiogenesis, vascular biology, and oncology. The company is developing a portfolio of Nuclear-Delivered Antibody-Drug Conjugates™ (ND-ADCs) that release therapeutic payloads directly into the nucleus of cells in the tumor environment. This delivery pathway may enable enhanced efficacy and therapeutic margin compared to conventional ADCs. Angiex’s lead product, AGX101, with its novel and differentiated mechanisms of action, represents a first-in-class TM4SF1-directed ADC with potential to address high unmet medical needs. To learn more about Angiex, visit angiex.com.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “will,” “would,” “predicted,” “potential,” “prospective” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, but not all forward-looking statements will contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of AGX101 to have first-in-class performance. These statements are based on numerous assumptions concerning the research, beliefs regarding efficacy and mechanisms of actions, therapeutic applications, addressable market and other similar factors, and involve substantial risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievement to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release or the assumptions upon which they are based will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release are as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Angiex disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.Investor RelationsMike ZanoniEndurance Advisorsmzanoni@enduranceadvisors.comContact the company: invest@angiex.comMedia RelationsTim CoxZingPR for Angiextim@zingpr.com

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