Unanimous AI Unveils 'Conversational Forecasting,' a Powerful New Way for Human Teams and AI Agents to Think Together

Hyperchat AI turns team intelligence into Collective Superintelligence Unanimous AI logo

Instead of using AI to replace people, we use AI agents to connect human teams and make them smarter while always keeping human knowledge, wisdom, and sensibilities firmly in the loop.” — Dr. Louis Rosenberg, CEO and Chief Scientist at Unanimous AI

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unanimous AI today announced a powerful new capability for enterprise collaboration called Conversational Forecasting. It enables distributed teams to converge on highly accurate forecasts by simply discussing and debating a problem while AI agents synthesize their insights in real time. The new capability is powered by the company’s agentic Hyperchat AI™ engine and is available in their Thinkscapecollaboration platform.The announcement came in conjunction with a new research study that measured forecasting accuracy when networked human teams are connected by Hyperchat AI agents. As published by researchers at Unanimous AI and Carnegie Mellon University, teams of 25 to 30 sports fans were tasked with collaboratively predicting the winner of 56 NBA basketball games against the spread over a 12-week period by simply holding group conversations about each game.The conversations were conducted using Unanimous AI’s online platform called Thinkscape. The participants were given only 5 minutes to discuss and debate each game. As the team deliberated, the AI agents processed their insights in real-time, combining and contrasting their arguments along with their underlying reasoning and the strength of human sentiments. At the end of each five-minute conversation, the Hyperchat AI engine produced a probabilistic forecast for the game’s winner (against the spread) based entirely on the underlying human intelligence.The results were impressive. Across 56 NBA games, the collective intelligence of sports fans enabled by the Hyperchat AI engine was 62% accurate against the spread and achieved an 18% ROI against Vegas markets. To put this in perspective, sustained accuracy above 55% when forecasting professional sports (against the spread) is considered world-class level handicapping and is only achieved by a handful of professional sports bettors around the world.It’s important to note that AI agents did not introduce new information – the Hyperchat engine is designed to leverage and amplify the knowledge, wisdom, insight, and intuition of human teams. The goal is to enable teams of any size to think together as a Collective Superintelligence that outperforms every individual member of the group.“Conversational Forecasting is a significant innovation in the field of enterprise collaboration,” said Dr. Louis Rosenberg, CEO and Chief Scientist at Unanimous AI. “Instead of using AI to replace people, we use AI agents to connect human teams and make them smarter while always keeping human knowledge, wisdom, and sensibilities firmly in the loop.”This new research will be formally presented at IEEE’s 2nd International Conference on Human-AI Interaction and Experience Design in Valencia, Spain in June 2026. It represents one of many academic studies conducted over the last three years that validate the intelligence amplification achieved when human teams are connected by AI agents powered by Hyperchat AI technology.Unanimous AI’s technologies are used by large organizations around the world, from Fortune 1000 companies to the US Air Force. The new conversational forecasting capabilities enable any team to efficiently leverage their diverse knowledge, expertise, and insights when solving problems and forecasting outcomes. When used in traditional team meetings, organizations can assess risks and predict results with greater accuracy, efficiency, and statistical rigor.About Hyperchat AI technologyHyperchat AI enables networked human teams of potentially unlimited size to hold productive real-time conversations by text, voice, or video. A breakthrough technology, it enables teams with dozens or even hundreds of members to efficiently share information, debate options, brainstorm ideas, evaluate risks, forecast outcomes, and converge on optimized solutions. For more information about the technology, see this short informational video or visit Thinkscape.ai.About Unanimous AIUnanimous AI develops technologies that make human teams smarter. It’s patented Swarm AI, Hyperchat AI™, and AgentSwarm™ technologies have been validated by numerous academic studies conducted in collaboration with major universities. Unanimous AI’s award-winning platforms, Swarmand Thinkscape, leverage these powerful technologies and are used by large organizations around the world.

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