Singer and Actor KIM JONGHYEON Embarks on His Asia Fan Meeting Tour, COMING HOME

Photo Credit: Evermore Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer and actor KIM JONGHYEON has announced an Asia fan meeting tour as his first official activity since his discharge from the military service last month. The fan meeting tour’s title, COMING HOME, conveys KIM JONGHYEON is finally coming back to his fans, &U, and reuniting with them. He will kick off the tour in Seoul on April 25th and meet fans in countries in Asia, including Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Thailand.“During my time in the military, I was able to learn a lot of things by reflecting on myself. More than anything, my fans, who have been waiting for me, gave me a huge strength. Now that I’m back on the stage, I want to repay them with music and performance with all my sincerity. I also look forward to sharing time with my fans by connecting with them more often and closely. I’m planning to greet everyone through various activities, including music and acting, so please look forward to my upcoming activities.” - KIM JONGHYEONCOMING HOME will kick off at the NOL Theater Hapjeong Dongyang Life Hall in Seoul, at 6 pm KST on April 25th, and 1 pm and 5 pm KST on April 26th. In May, he’ll meet fans in Tokyo (May 9th) and Taipei (May 17th), then in June, he’ll visit Hong Kong (June 7th) and Bangkok (June 13th), where he will conclude his Asia fan meeting tour. Tickets for the Seoul, Tokyo, and Taipei shows are now available for purchase, and more detailed information about the Hong Kong and Bangkok stops will be available soon. Since this will be KIM JONGHYEON’s first time meeting his fans after about one year and eight months, he is going to prepare not only live performances but also time to closely communicate with domestic and international fans for this fan meeting tour.ABOUT KIM JONGHYEONKIM JONGHYEON is a Korean singer and actor under Evermore Entertainment. He debuted in 2012 as a member of a K-pop boy group, NU’EST, then as a soloist in 2022 with the first mini-album MERIDIEM. He made his acting debut in 2016 with the Japanese movie titled Their Distance, and took the leading role in the Korean drama Let Me Be Your Knight, which aired from November 2021 to January 2022 on SBS. Then he took more leading roles in multiple dramas, including It Was Spring, Sound Candy: Fill Me With Your Sound, and My Friend’s Graduation Ceremony. As a versatile artist with great talents in acting, rap, and vocal performance, KIM JONGHYEON is steadily building a distinct musical identity and is determined to showcase his artistry with his fans around the world.

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