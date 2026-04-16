Prescription Drug Take Back, cancer medication donation events slated for late April

The 30th National Prescription Take Back Day will be held on Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event gives people the opportunity to dispose of their unused, expired, or unwanted prescription medications anonymously at thousands of collection sites nationwide. This public safety event is free of charge and requires no questions asked.

Held biannually, the event aims to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by providing a safe, convenient, and environmentally responsible method for disposing of prescription drugs. Improperly stored medications in the home can be a gateway to abuse, as a majority of misused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Proper disposal of medications helps protect Michigan waters because the collected materials are sent for incineration, which destroys the biologically active chemicals, preventing the opportunity to reach our waters and the wildlife they support.

Event Details

What: DEA's 30th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

DEA's 30th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day When: Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Collection sites at thousands of law enforcement agencies and community partner locations across the country.

Collection sites at thousands of law enforcement agencies and community partner locations across the country. How to find a location: Visit the DEA Take Back website to find the nearest collection site.

Acceptable and Unacceptable Items

DEA and its partners will accept the following items:

Tablets, capsules, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

Liquids, such as cough syrup, must be sealed tightly in their original container.

Vaping devices and cartridges are accepted if lithium batteries are removed.

The following items will not be collected:

Syringes, sharps, and illicit substances.

Year-Round Disposal Options

To find additional, year-round drop-off locations that accept medications, supplements and/or needles/sharps, go to Michigan.gov/EGLEDrugDisposal and search EGLE’s Household Drug Take Back web map.

Justclickon themagnifying glass, enter your zip code, and zoom out if you do not see locations.

EGLE also has its Save a Life card available that walk you through the steps for proper storage and disposal of drugs. It is available in English, Arabic and Spanish.

For more information regarding drug treatment and prevention, go to Michigan.gov/Opioids.

Yes Rx’s cancer week-long medication donation event

YesRx, a statewide network of over 130 cancer clinics, will hold a statewide cancer medication donation event April 20-24 for individuals to donate cancer medication in-person at nearby clinics in Michigan. The locations can be found on the YesRx its website.

Individuals with unused oral cancer medication or supportive medication can donate it and know that it will reach a patient in need. The medication needs to be sealed in the original manufacturer packaging, with an expiration date that is six months or longer and stored at room temperature. Details on donating medication and help for individuals to donate at any time can be found on the YesRx website.

Since 2023, YesRx has distributed over $27 million dollars in cancer medication to clinics in Michigan to provide to their patients, for free.