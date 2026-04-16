Governor Stein Announces Hundreds of New Jobs Coming to Eastern North Carolina As Navy Signs Lease with NC Global TransPark for Future Aircraft Facility

Today Governor Stein announced that the N.C. Global TransPark, a 2,500-acre multimodal industrial park in Kinston, and the U.S. Navy have signed a 10-year agreement that will bring more than 400 jobs to eastern North Carolina. The N.C. Global TransPark will support maintenance and aircraft overhaul for the U.S. Navy’s Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), which provides fleet support to all branches of the U.S. Department of War.

State lawmakers in 2023 approved a $350 million loan to N.C. Global TransPark to conduct site improvements to accommodate FRCE. The Navy recently signed a $15 million-per-year contract that will become effective once FRCE fully occupies its 65-acre space at the TransPark.

“North Carolina’s strong defense and aviation tradition and world-class workforce make this announcement a perfect partnership,” said Governor Josh Stein. “The long-term agreement will bring economic prosperity to eastern North Carolina and support our nation’s military readiness.”

“This agreement marks a defining moment for the Global TransPark,” said N.C. Global TransPark Board Chair Tom Hendrickson. “Years from now, we will look back and recognize this partnership with Fleet Readiness Center East as the catalyst for a new era of growth and opportunity.”

“Not only does this project bring high-quality jobs with wages well above the county average, but it also strengthens our ability to support the men and women of our armed forces with the critical infrastructure they need to carry out the nation’s mission,” said N.C. Global TransPark Executive Director Jeremy Stroud.

“The innovative acquisition strategy the Department of the Navy executed in partnership with the State of North Carolina demonstrates how we can deliver lethal outputs – ready warfighters, platforms, and sustained readiness – at the speed and scale necessary to win our nation’s wars,” said Andy Napoli, U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Assistant Commander. “This hybrid mix of leased facilities and Intergovernmental Support Agreement aviation support services rapidly accelerates the delivery of critical aviation maintenance facilities.”

The temporary move from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point proved FRCE could operate more efficiently at N.C. Global TransPark, opening the door for future opportunities. The military is anticipated to start using the available facilities in July, with the first aircraft arriving in the fall. Additional construction is necessary to complete the hangers, which are scheduled to be completed next summer. The hangars give the Navy 17 acres under roof.