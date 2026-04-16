Vitek IP Announces the Availability of the AI Agent Orchestration Patent Portfolio

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vitek IP , LLC announced that they are the exclusive representative to sell the AI Agent Orchestration patent portfolio originally developed by Bao Tran, a Silicon Valley tech futurist.The AI Agent Orchestration Patent Portfolio contains 2 US patents focused on AI Agent orchestration of specialized AI agents, enabling intelligent systems to autonomously execute complex, multi-step tasks. The patented technology includes agentic search, specialized AI agents, and dynamic workflow orchestration, enabling AI systems to interpret user intent, coordinate the AI agents, and generate real-time, decision-based outputs. The technology is broadly applicable across enterprise and consumer environments, including virtual assistants, intelligent automation platforms, healthcare, and education.One key patent describes a multi-agent orchestration system where an orchestrator agent coordinates specialized AI agents to perform multi-step tasks. The technology enables systems to process natural language input, coordinate the AI agent actions, dynamically assign tasks to appropriate agents, aggregate outputs, and generate responses with supporting citations from real-time data sources. The patent has 19 years of life remaining and is highly relevant to modern AI platforms leveraging agentic architectures.A second patent describes a secure AI assistant system utilizing a locally deployed large language model (LLM) within a protected environment. The system leverages an encrypted vector database and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to provide personalized outputs while maintaining data privacy. This patent is relevant to privacy-sensitive applications and has 18 years of life remaining.The AI Agent Orchestration patent portfolio offers the opportunity to acquire foundational intellectual property , early in its lifecycle, in one of the fastest-growing areas of artificial intelligence—AI Agent and multi-agent orchestration. As enterprises adopt AI-driven automation and workflow execution, the coordination of multiple specialized AI agents across systems is becoming more prevalent.Vitek IP has developed claim charts outlining the demonstrated use and value of the patented technology across leading AI platforms.Offers for the patent portfolio will be reviewed as they are received, and the patent owner intends to finalize a transaction in Q3 2026. To receive an overview of the portfolio or detailed market materials, contact info@vitek-ip.com.About Vitek IP, LLC. Founded by a team with over four decades of experience in IP and tech, Vitek’s patent consultancy, brokerage group, and research organization provides clients exceptional guidance navigating the patent landscape. Vitek team members have developed and managed hundreds of patent transaction engagements for the world’s largest telecommunications, software, and computer companies. For more information, visit www.vitek-ip.com

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