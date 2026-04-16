HolloDyne and Snowstorm Unveil HolloStorm AI Introducing 24/7 Multilingual AI Agents to Automate Global Travel Booking

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Delivering world-class travel & concierge services with transactional 24/7 AI agents that can handle secure PCI-compliant bookings globally in 30+ languages

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HolloDyne and Snowstorm Technologies today announced the launch of HolloStorm — a strategic joint venture dedicated to delivering the world’s first integrated, multi-modal, and transactional AI solutions for the global travel and hospitality industry.HolloStorm bridges the gap between conversational artificial intelligence and high-volume travel distribution. By integrating HolloDyne’s proprietary AI Personality Engine and real-time digital human technology with Snowstorm’s robust booking solutions, the venture empowers travel agencies, hotels, and corporate travel managers to deploy 24/7, multilingual AI agents capable of handling everything from complex itinerary planning to PCI-compliant bookings.“The travel industry has reached a tipping point where traditional booking tools are no longer sufficient to meet the expectations of the modern, mobile-first traveler,” said Rex Wong, Co-CEO, HolloDyne & CEO, HolloStorm. "With HolloStorm, we are moving beyond simple chatbots to ‘Digital Performers’ that possess emotional intelligence, professional expertise, and the transactional power to close a sale in seconds. We are not just automating travel — we are personalizing it at a global scale.”“Snowstorm was built on the principle of providing innovative technology that helps our partners win," said Riaz Pisani, CEO of Snowstorm Technologies. "By joining forces with HolloDyne, we are adding a revolutionary intelligence layer to our existing distribution network. HolloStorm gives even the smallest agency the power of a 24/7 global concierge, ensuring that no lead is lost and every traveler receives an elite level of service.”Leading the venture’s initial rollout is the AI Travel Agent, a multi-modal AI agent designed to bridge the gap between conversational AI and high-volume travel distribution. Deeply integrated into the Snowstorm booking platform, this digital performer provides travelers with instantaneous access to a vast global ecosystem, including hotels, flights, cruises, and event tickets via Ticketmaster. Supporting more than 30 languages and delivering sub-15 second response times, the agent handles everything from complex itinerary creation to secure, PCI-compliant transactions. Powered by HolloDyne’s proprietary AI Conversational Flow engine, the AI Travel Agent offers an empathetic and emotionally intelligent interaction available 24/7 across web, SMS, and popular messaging platforms, ensuring a personalized, concierge-level experience for every traveler. The AI Travel Agent is designed to help leisure travel agents improve their customer service, increase productivity, lower costs and allow them to service their clients 24 hours a day.About HolloDyneHolloDyne is a next-generation technology company formed with the combined technologies of Hollo.AI and Digital Nation Entertainment (DNE). HolloDyne offers the latest Conversational AI Agents with AI Twin cloning technology and award-winning volumetric 4DGS capture technology platform to create the most realistic AI conversational agents. HolloDyne empowers individuals and businesses to scale their engagement and monetize their digital presence through lifelike, emotionally intelligent, conversational empowered, digital performers.About Snowstorm TechnologiesSnowstorm Technologies is a US-based Travel Technology Company that provides comprehensive and innovative online booking solutions to a global marketplace. Founded in 2015, Snowstorm connects booking agents and hoteliers to a vast network of GDS, NDC, and direct-connect travel content. Snowstorm is committed to driving operational efficiency and reduced costs for travel agencies, hotels, and corporate travel buyers through state-of-the-art, secure, and scalable applications.

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