Local Students Make History: Huntington High School Raises $80,000 to Build a Habitat Home

First-Ever Student House Sponsor for Habitat for Humanity of Long Island

This is more than a fundraising achievement—it’s a powerful example of what young people can accomplish when they commit to making a difference.” — Diane Manders

WYANDANCH, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huntington High School Habitat Club Makes History as First Student House Sponsor

In an extraordinary display of leadership, dedication, and community impact, the Huntington High School Habitat Club has raised $80,000 to support the construction of a Habitat for Humanity home—becoming the first student-led group in Habitat for Humanity of Long Island’s history to fully sponsor a house.

The milestone was celebrated during a wall raising ceremony on April 18, where students saw their years of effort come to life as they helped begin construction on a new home for a local family in Wyandanch.

This historic achievement marks a major milestone not only for the school but also for Habitat for Humanity of Long Island, as it is the first time a student organization has reached the level of financial commitment required to sponsor the construction of an affordable home.

“This is more than a fundraising achievement—it’s a powerful example of what young people can accomplish when they commit to making a difference,” said Diane Manders, CEO/Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Long Island. “Their passion and dedication set a new standard and inspire others across Long Island to take action.”

The journey to this moment began years ago, supported by strong partnerships with the Town of Babylon and local leadership committed to expanding affordable housing opportunities. Through the combined efforts of students, volunteers, staff, and community partners, this vision is now becoming a reality.

Led by advisor Robert Gilmor, the Huntington High School Habitat Club has long been an active supporter of Habitat Long Island—organizing fundraisers, volunteering on build sites, and advocating for affordable housing. Their historic fundraising reflects countless hours of planning, outreach, and community engagement.

For decades, the Huntington High School Habitat Club, under the impactful direction of the club's advisor, Robert Gilmor, has been a dedicated partner of Habitat for Humanity of Long Island—organizing fundraisers, volunteering on build sites, and advocating for affordable housing. What began as a student service initiative has grown into a powerful force for change, culminating in this landmark contribution.

“What our students accomplished goes far beyond a dollar amount,” said Gilmor. “They demonstrated leadership, compassion, and a commitment to improving the lives of others. They didn’t just meet a goal—they made history.”

Funds raised will directly support the construction of a new home, providing a local family with stability, security, and a pathway to long-term success.

Habitat for Humanity of Long Island continues to partner with communities across the region to address the growing need for affordable housing, empowering families through homeownership and volunteer-driven construction.

About Habitat for Humanity of Long Island:

Habitat for Humanity of Long Island, Inc. is an independently operated affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. Since 1988, Habitat Long Island has empowered hundreds of families to achieve their homeownership dreams through its affordable home ownership program, building 6-8 houses annually. Recognized as a four-star charity by Charity Navigator, Habitat Long Island works in partnership with thousands of Long Island volunteers and responsible, lower-income families of all races, religions and creeds, to build and renovate homes for those in need of affordable housing.



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