JAMUL CASINO RESORT UNVEILS PRIVATE LUXURY SPA BUYOUTS AT JAMUL SPA

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jamul Casino Resort now offers private spa buyouts, providing exclusive access to the entire Jamul Spa including treatment rooms, amenities and relaxation spaces. Guests will be treated to a highly personalized service with total privacy and the flexibility to tailor every detail from curated treatment selections, catering, music, décor and overall ambience.Located within the newly opened hotel tower, and recognized as one of Spas of America’s Top 100 Spas of 2025, Jamul Spa delivers curated wellness experiences with therapeutic treatments, modern facilities and personalized services from expert wellness professionals.Ideal for weddings, corporate events or special gatherings, guests can enjoy massages, facials, body treatments, manicures, pedicures and hair services with half-day or full-day options. Spa buyouts include complimentary access to luxurious amenities such as separate men’s and women’s locker rooms with eucalyptus steam rooms, dry saunas, private lounges with refreshments, a hydrotherapy pool, outdoor spa terrace and private cabanas. A team of therapists and coordinators are also provided to manage the event seamlessly.Spa Buyout Options:• Half-Day (5 Hours): Exclusive access for up to 10 guests, including all services and amenities. Available from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.• Full-Day (8 Hours): Exclusive access for up to 18 guests with full services and amenities. Available from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.Luxury enhancements are available, including the Signature Series, private lunch in Fly Room, personalized spa robes, champagne welcome toasts, additional treatment add-ons and additional food options upon request.Jamul Spa is open daily, and advance reservations are recommended. For additional details or to book a spa buyout, visit JamulCasino.com.###About Jamul Casino ResortOpened in 2016, Jamul Casino Resort is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Jamul Indian Village Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning property features nearly 1,700 slot machines, more than 50 live table games, a dedicated poker room, and multiple dining and entertainment venues.In August 2025, the property officially transitioned to Jamul Casino Resort with the debut of a new $270 million 200-room luxury hotel tower. The 16-story boutique hotel introduces expanded guest amenities, including new restaurants, retail offerings, a rooftop pool, and a full-service spa and salon, and was designed to achieve AAA Four Diamond designation. Jamul Casino Resort employs more than 1,500 people and is the closest casino resort to downtown San Diego, the nation’s eighth-largest city.For more information, visit www.JamulCasino.com

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