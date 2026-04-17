Art & Display Marks Three Decades of Extraordinary Trade Show Builds

For 30 Years, Art & Display Has Been the Partner CMOs Call When Everything Rides on the Show

When everything rides on the show, you can't afford to settle. That's been true since day one, and it's still what drives every build we do.” — Loren Gundersen, owner of Art & Display, Inc

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What started as a small portable graphics and signage company has spent the last 30 years becoming one of the West Coast's most trusted names in custom trade show exhibit design — and Art & Display is marking the milestone with a clear sense of where it came from and where it's headed.When the current ownership team acquired Art & Display in the early 1990s, the business was modest in scope. What they saw, however, was potential: a market full of brands settling for cookie-cutter displays, and no one stepping up to do it better. They transformed the company from the ground up — expanding from portable graphics into a full-scale design and fabrication studio capable of delivering the complete package to clients of any size. Born and raised in Santa Cruz, where creativity, the arts, and coastal culture shape the way people think and work, the team brought an outside-the-box sensibility to an industry that badly needed it.Thirty years later, that instinct has served clients including Samsung, NASA, Google, Tencent Cloud, DocuSign, TSMC, Marvell, Keysight, BD Biosciences, Specialized Bikes, and dozens of others who trust Art & Display to represent their brands on the show floor."When everything rides on the show, you can't afford to settle," said Loren Gundersen, owner of Art & Display, Inc. "That's been true since day one, and it's still what drives every build we do."From Signage Shop to Full-Scale Studio: A 30-Year TransformationThe company's evolution mirrors the trade show industry's own — from static banners and printed graphics to immersive, technology-driven environments that stop attendees in their tracks. Art & Display has built its reputation on three pillars that have never changed: Service, Quality, and Delivery.Today, the company offers a comprehensive range of exhibit solutions built around a single mission: to make clients look good — on the show floor, and in the boardroom.Services include custom trade show displays, exhibit rentals, portable and modular exhibits, campus environments, interior millwork, large-format printing, and virtual reality exhibits — one of the few capabilities in the industry that allows brands to put attendees inside an experience rather than simply in front of one. The company handles builds ranging from 10x10 configurations to expansive 50x100 island exhibits , with a project management process designed to eliminate surprises at every stage."Our clients don't just need a vendor. They need a partner who genuinely cares how they look — not just to attendees, but to their CEO, their board, and their team. That's the work we've been doing for 30 years," said Loren.The Partner CMOs Trust When the Stakes Are HighestArt & Display has long understood that a trade show isn't just a marketing event — it's a high-stakes moment for the Marketing Directors, CMOs, and Event Managers who stake their professional reputations on every square foot of show floor.Loren's pledge to clients has remained unchanged since the beginning: no compromises, no excuses, no shortcuts. Complete transparency at every stage. A display that looks exactly as the client imagined — nothing less."The tradeshow and display industry is constantly changing, but our mission remains the same: create dynamic, innovative displays to make your company stand out. Cookie-cutter designs lead to cookie-cutter results — and that's never been part of our DNA," he added.With a team carrying more than 75 years of combined experience across design, fabrication, project management, and installation, Art & Display brings deep expertise to every engagement — from initial concept through show-day execution and beyond.Looking Ahead: The Next 30 YearsAs Art & Display enters its fourth decade, the company is expanding its geographic focus into Silicon Valley's highest-concentration enterprise markets — including San Jose, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Sunnyvale, and Cupertino — while deepening its investment in experiential design and emerging exhibit technologies."We're more equipped for this work than we've ever been," Loren explains. "The fundamentals don't change. Brands still need to show up and stand out. We just keep finding better ways to help them do it."About Art & DisplayArt & Display is a Santa Cruz, California-based trade show exhibit design and fabrication company. Founded in 1990 and transformed from a portable graphics shop into a full-service exhibit studio, the company serves enterprise clients across technology, life sciences, consumer products, and beyond. Services include custom exhibits, rental solutions, campus environments, interior millwork, portable modular displays, large-format printing, and virtual reality exhibits. With more than 75 years of combined team experience and a client roster that includes Samsung, NASA, Google, DocuSign, and Tencent Cloud, Art & Display is committed to one mission: making clients look good — from boardroom to show floor.Let's Build Something Great Together.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.