That’s it. Launches Fiber Mini Fruit Bars Variety Pack at Sam’s Club Nationwide

That's it. Launches Fiber Mini Fruit Bars at Sam's Club Dr. Lior Lewensztain, Founder & CEO That's it.

New Innovation Supports a Broader Commitment to Deliver 1 Billion Grams of Fiber from Fruit in 2026.

When fruit and fiber are both falling short in American diets, the solution should be simple. Fiber Fruit Bars were designed to help address both with real fruit, no added sugar and fiber from fruit.” — Dr. Lior Lewensztain, Founder & CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- That’s it., makers of the #1 fruit bar in America today announced the nationwide launch of its Fiber Mini Fruit Bars Variety Pack at Sam’s Club.The 18-count pack includes two flavors, Apple + Mixed Berries and Apple + Cinnamon. Made with only 2 to 4 ingredients and no added sugar, each serving delivers 4 grams of fiber from fruit, offering a simple, convenient snack designed to help address two of the most common nutrition shortfalls in the U.S.: eating more fruit and getting more fiber.The launch is part of a broader company commitment to help address those needs at scale. After surpassing its goal of delivering one-quarter billion servings of fruit in 2025, That’s it. is aiming to deliver 350 million servings of fruit and 1 billion grams of fiber from fruit in 2026.That goal comes at a time of continued need. Recent stats show that about 80% of the U.S. population consumes less fruit than recommended, while more than 90% of U.S. adults still fall short on fiber intake.“When fruit and fiber are both falling short in American diets, the solution should be simple,” said Dr. Lior Lewensztain, founder and CEO of That’s it. “Fiber Mini Fruit Bars were designed to help address both with real fruit, no added sugar and fiber from fruit.”According to the That’s it. Annual Snacking Survey to Consumers and Registered Dietitians, fruit is the No. 1 preferred source of fiber. Fiber Minis bring that preference to life with 4 grams of fiber from fruit per serving in a format built for everyday snacking.This launch marks the start of a broader national rollout for That’s it. Fiber Fruit Bars, with the brand expanding into full-size bars offering 7 grams of fiber and Fun Size bars with 4 grams of fiber per two bars, now available at Thrive Market Amazon , and arriving at additional major retailers in May.About That's it. Founded in 2012, That's it. is a leading healthy snacking company on a mission to make eating more fruit convenient, accessible, and portable. The brand has earned its reputation by delivering products made with real fruit and whole food ingredients, with a focus on transparency, quality, and simplicity.That's it. pioneered the real fruit bar category with its flagship Fruit Bars, now the #1 fruit bar in America, made with just two ingredients: fruit + fruit. Based in Los Angeles, the company has expanded its portfolio to include category-defining innovations such as Organic Fruit Crunchables, Organic Dark Chocolate Fruit Truffles, Fiber Fruit Bars, and Fruitola Fruit Granola. Every product is crafted with six real ingredients or less and contains natural fiber from fruit, with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners, no artificial or natural flavors, and no artificial colors or dyes.Today, That's it. is recognized as a trusted leader in better-for-you snacking, providing convenient, allergy-friendly options that meet the needs of health-conscious consumers. That's it. products are available nationwide at Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix, Meijer, H-E-B, Whole Foods, Thrive Market, Sprouts, and Starbucks, as well as online at Amazon and the That's it. website, and can be found onboard multiple major airlines.

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