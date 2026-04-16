Bright Smiles, Brighter Future: Twin Peaks Dentistry Raises Over $4,000 for Longmont Ending Violence Initiative

Dr. Butler presenting a donation check to LEVI. The practice remains proud to support an organization that protects and empowers women and girls in the Longmont community.

Dr. McKay Butler and Twin Peaks Dentistry celebrate $4,000+ raised for the Longmont Ending Violence Initiative to support local survivors.

Raising $4,000 for LEVI is a highlight for our practice. We love seeing patients’ smiles light up knowing they are helping women right here in Longmont.” — Dr. McKay Butler

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twin Peaks Family & Cosmetic Dentistry , a leading dental practice in Longmont, is proud to announce the continued success of its annual "Smiles For Life" fundraising campaign. To date, the practice has raised over $4,000 for the Longmont Ending Violence Initiative (L.E.V.I.), a local organization dedicated to ending domestic violence and supporting survivors.The practice participates with the Smiles for Life Foundation each year, helping raise funds for both the charitable foundation and a local cause chosen by the team. The campaign donates 100% of the proceeds from its professional teeth whitening services from March to the end of June directly to these charities. 50% goes to the Smiles for Life Foundation, impacting children's dental needs globally, and 50% goes to L.E.V.I."When our team sat down to choose a cause, we wanted to support an organization that directly empowers and protects women and girls in our own backyard," says Dr. McKay Butler , owner & dentist at Twin Peaks Family & Cosmetic Dentistry. " LEVI does incredible work providing resources, safety, and hope. We are thrilled that our patients can brighten their smiles while making a tangible difference in our community."By tying a popular cosmetic service to a vital community resource, Twin Peaks Family & Cosmetic Dentistry is making it easy for Longmont residents to give back. The funds raised have gone directly toward LEVI’s efforts to provide crisis intervention, public education, and emergency resources for those affected by domestic violence.About Longmont Ending Violence Initiative (LEVI)LEVI is a collaborative system in Longmont, CO, designed to address domestic violence through public education, victim advocacy, and service coordination. By focusing on prevention and support, LEVI aims to create a safer community for everyone, with a strong emphasis on resources that benefit local women and families.About Twin Peaks Family & Cosmetic DentistryLocated in the heart of Longmont, Colorado, Twin Peaks Family & Cosmetic Dentistry provides comprehensive dental care in a warm, welcoming environment. Specializing in family dentistry, preventative care, and advanced cosmetic procedures, the practice is dedicated to helping Longmont families achieve healthy, beautiful smiles while actively investing in the local community.About the Smiles for Life FoundationSmiles for Life gives dental practices a meaningful way to serve their communities through a shared mission of generosity and care. At the heart of the program is our annual four-month whitening campaign where practices whiten smiles and donate 100% of proceeds to local, national, and global charities. Many practices also extend their impact through humanitarian dental trips and additional charitable giving.To schedule an appointment or to learn more about the practice, visit www.twinpeaksdentist.com or call (303) 774-8300.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.