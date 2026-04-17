Former Brookfield Real Estate Securities Leaders Launch Falcon Way Capital Focused on Global Listed Real Estate

Bernhard Krieg, Chief Investment Officer of Falcon Way Capital Matt Wenman, Co-Founder of Falcon Way Capital

A Differentiated Approach to Global Real Estate

We developed a shared investment philosophy grounded in the belief that volatility in public markets may create opportunities for active management.” — Matt Wenman

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcon Way Capital today announced the launch of an investment management firm focused on global listed real estate securities. Founded in June 2025, by Bernhard Krieg and Matt Wenman, the firm seeks to provide institutional and qualified investors with an actively managed alternative to traditional long-only real estate strategies.Within a broader portfolio, the firm believes real estate investments may provide diversification benefits and may help investors navigate periods of economic uncertainty. Falcon Way Capital seeks to pursue these opportunities through private investment funds that invest in global listed real estate securities through concentrated portfolios using a long/short investment approach designed to actively manage exposures as market conditions evolve.Real estate markets experienced significant disruption during and following the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes in tenant demand, declining occupancies in certain sectors, and rising interest rates contributed to lower asset values across many property types. Falcon Way Capital believes some of these pressures may now be beginning to ease as demand stabilizes in several markets and new construction slows, potentially creating opportunities in segments of the listed real estate market.“Our experience investing in global real estate securities across multiple market cycles has shaped an investment philosophy centered on the belief that well-located real estate can adapt over time to changing economic conditions, technological shifts, and evolving patterns of work and consumption,” said Bernhard Krieg, Chief Investment Officer of Falcon Way Capital. “We also believe the liquidity available in listed markets may offer the opportunity to adjust exposures as real estate demand and capital markets conditions evolve.”Krieg and Wenman previously worked together for 18 years at Brookfield Asset Management, where they led and operated Brookfield’s listed real estate securities business. Their experience investing across global real estate markets helped shape Falcon Way Capital’s value-driven investment philosophy and approach to portfolio construction.“Over that time, we developed a shared investment philosophy grounded in the belief that volatility in public markets may create opportunities for active management,” said Matt Wenman, Co-Founder of Falcon Way Capital.Drawing on decades of experience across global real estate and public markets, Falcon Way Capital aims to implement a disciplined and repeatable investment approach focused on identifying relative value and managing risk across market cycles.For additional information about the firm, please visit https://www.falconwaycapital.com/ or contact info@falconwaycapital.com.About Falcon Way CapitalFalcon Way Capital is an investment management firm focused on global listed real estate securities. The firm employs a concentrated active long/short investment approach designed to identify opportunities across property sectors and geographic markets.Falcon Way Capital serves institutional investors and other qualified clients through private investment funds and managed accounts. Its strategies seek to combine global real estate expertise with the flexibility of listed markets to actively manage exposures as market conditions evolve.Important InformationThis release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any such offer would be made only pursuant to applicable offering documents and in accordance with applicable law.Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investments in listed real estate securities are subject to market, interest rate, and industry-specific risks. Long/short strategies involve additional risks, including those associated with short selling and potentially increased volatility. Global investing may involve currency, political, and liquidity risks. There can be no assurance that any investment objectives will be achieved.This release may contain forward-looking statements, which may be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and similar expressions. These statements are based on current views and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as assurances of future outcomes.References to the prior experience of Falcon Way Capital’s principals relate to activities performed at previous firms and do not imply affiliation with those organizations or that past results achieved elsewhere are indicative of future results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.