Shannon Washington Leads New York Festivals Advertising Awards 2026 Sports Executive Jury

Eleven Top-Tier Industry Leaders Will Judge This Year’s Sports Entries

This exceptional jury is deeply connected to the evolving world of sports marketing” — Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals

NEW YORK,, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Festivals Advertising Awards® (NYFA) is proud to unveil the esteemed 2026 Sports Executive Jury. Led by Jury Chair Shannon Washington, Partner at 11Ounces, this distinguished panel brings together leading voices across sports, entertainment, brands, agencies, and platforms. Working at the intersection of sport, culture, creators, and community, the jury will spotlight ideas that move fast, feel authentic, and deliver undeniable impact.As the Sports category group, reimagined in 2026, continues to evolve, it reflects a powerful combination of storytelling, strategy, and cultural influence, recognizing work that not only engages audiences but shapes the way sport is experienced, consumed, and connected globally.This jury brings together a cross-section of leading innovators in sports marketing and creative content. Their collective perspective ensures that work honored at the highest level reflects both creative excellence and meaningful cultural impact: ideas that perform, engage, and matter.“I'm energized by recognizing work that moves culture forward, not just reflects it, understands intimacy at scale, and puts athletes, teams, and fan communities at the center, not as props,” said Shannon Washington, CCO / Partner, 11Ounces. “Sports is having this moment because it's one of the last truly shared experiences we have. And the creative work that honors that authentically, that's what I'm here to recognize.”NYF introduces the 2026 Sports Executive Jury, a dynamic panel of top-tier creative leaders defining the future of sports storytelling, partnerships, and brand experiences.2026 Sports Executive JuryJury Chair – Shannon Washington, CCO / Partner, 11Ounces• Dan Arango, Global Creative Director, Grey• Lindsei Barros, Group Creative Director, Translation• Sari Brecher, Brands in Culture, Diageo• Austin DeJong, Creative Director, FanDuel• Andre Gray, Chief Creative Officer, Havas• Surf Melendez, VP Content, Creative & Brand, Arizona Cardinals• Ryan O'Keefe, Group Creative Director, R/GA• Andrew Rhodes, Senior Vice President, DKC• Giancarlo Rodas, Executive Creative Director, BBDO New York• Maggie Walsh, Head of Strategy, GLOW“This exceptional jury is deeply connected to the evolving world of sports marketing,” said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals. “Their combined expertise across storytelling, innovation, and brand engagement will ensure that only the most impactful and creatively distinctive work rises to the top.”“Sports storytelling today moves at the speed of culture,” said Donny Gherardi, Director, New York Festivals. “This jury brings a focused understanding of how creativity connects with fans in real time, across every platform.”For the 2026 season, New York Festivals continues to elevate its judging experience through an expanded in-person program developed in partnership with the 4A’s, reinforcing its commitment to thoughtful, peer-driven judging. Specialty Executive Jury sessions will be held in May 2026.Trophy winners will then be selected by the 2026 Executive Jury . Executive Jury sessions will take place in early June at New York City’s Crosby Hotel’s state-of-the-art screening room. Specialty Executive Juries will judge their designated categories.The deadline for entering the 2026 NYF Advertising Awards is April 23, 2026. To enter the 2026 NYF Advertising Awards or for more information on categories, rules, and regulations, visit https://home.nyfadvertising.com/ About New York Festivals: New York FestivalsCelebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYF HealthRadio AwardsTV & Film AwardsEntries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com

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