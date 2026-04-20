Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Selects Rank One to Modernize State Eligibility and Waiver Management

Statewide partnership integrates OSSAA's oversight into the Rank One platform — creating a unified system for eligibility, waiver management, and compliance.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rank One, a leading provider of extracurricular activity management software for K–12 school districts, and the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) today announced a statewide technology partnership to modernize student eligibility and waiver management.The integration brings OSSAA's state-level oversight directly into the Rank One platform — already widely used by Oklahoma districts for roster management, injury tracking, scheduling, and parent communication — creating a single, unified system for managing student participation.This new electronic platform will replace fragmented and paper-based processes with a streamlined digital solution used by all OSSAA member schools. It provides real-time visibility into eligibility and waiver activity while giving parents, coaches, and administrators one reliable place to manage participation.The Rank One–OSSAA integration includes:-- Real-time tracking of waiver submissions, statuses, and outcomes across schools-- Digitized OSSAA eligibility forms, eliminating paper-based workflows-- Automated notifications for administrators, coaches, and parents-- A centralized, time-stamped audit trail of all eligibility actions-- Secure, role-based access for OSSAA oversight without added campus workload-- Multilingual communication tools for families across Oklahoma"Oklahoma districts already rely on Rank One for critical daily operations. With OSSAA now integrated into the same platform, eligibility and waiver workflows become simpler, faster, and more transparent — eliminating duplicate systems and providing a single source of truth for everyone involved."— Jason McKay, Chief Executive Officer, Rank One"This partnership strengthens our commitment to fair, consistent, and student-centered oversight across Oklahoma. By integrating OSSAA's eligibility and waiver processes directly into a platform districts already trust, we are removing unnecessary barriers and giving families, coaches, and administrators a clearer, more efficient system. Modernizing these workflows isn't just about technology — it's about ensuring every student's opportunity is supported by transparent and reliable processes statewide."— David Jackson, Executive Director, Oklahoma Secondary School Activities AssociationAbout Rank OneRank One is the largest provider of extracurricular activity management software for K–12 school districts in the United States, supporting thousands of schools across more than 35 states. Its platform manages student eligibility, health and safety compliance, scheduling, communication, and payments for athletics and student activities. Learn more at www.rankone.com About the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA)The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) governs interscholastic athletics and activities for secondary schools across the state, overseeing programs in athletics, music, speech and debate, academic competition, esports, and more. Through its regulation of eligibility and competition, OSSAA promotes fair play, student safety, and equal opportunity.###Media contacts and high-resolution logos available upon request.Contact: Joseph Brewstermarketing@rankone.com214-234-9770Date: April 13, 2026

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