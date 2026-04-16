NYSCCRR to Convene Public Hearing, April 25th in Mid-Hudson Valley with Focus on Education Inequality

NEWBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies (NYSCCRR) will hold a public hearing on Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., focused on education inequality. The hearing is open to the public and will provide an opportunity to gather testimony, research, and community input to inform the Commission’s ongoing work advancing reparative justice across New York State.The hearing will take place at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 120 South St., Newburgh, NY 12550.Established to examine the legacy of slavery and systemic discrimination in New York State, the Commission is tasked with developing recommendations to address longstanding racial inequities and harms experienced by Black communities. Education inequality remains a critical area of focus, with disparities in access, resources, and outcomes continuing to impact generations of Black New Yorkers.The hearing will feature invited speakers Dr. Stephanie James Harris and Dr. Shango Blake, both of whom bring deep experience in education, history, and advocacy. Dr. James Harris is a public historian, scholar, and cultural consultant who formerly served as executive director of the New Jersey Amistad Commission and now leads Africana Studies at Seton Hall University. Dr. Blake, widely known as the Hip Hop Principal, is a national thought leader, community organizer, and advocate for educational equality.The NYSCCRR continues its statewide work studying the economic, social, and political impacts of slavery and systemic racism in New York State. Additional public hearings and business meetings are scheduled throughout spring 2026.EVENT DETAILSDate: Saturday, April 25, 2026Time: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.Location: Calvary Presbyterian Church120 South Street,Newburgh, NY, 12550Parking: On-site and nearby street parking availableWatch Online: Streaming link will be available at www.ny.gov/reparations Stay up to date and view past hearings:About the Commission: The NYSCCRR was established. by Senate Bill S1163A, introduced by Senator James Sanders, Jr. and Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages, and signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul in 2023. The Commission’s mandate is to study the economic, social, and political impacts of slavery and systemic racism in New York State and produce an evidence-based report of reparations recommendations to the Governor and State Legislature.Media Contact:

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