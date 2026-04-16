Unigen to Showcase New Amaretti GenAI Module at Del Mar Electronics & Manufacturing Show

Visit Arrow Electronics’ Booth #324 for a Video Demonstration of the High-Performance, On-Prem GenAI Module

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the successful launch of its debut Generative AI module , Unigen Corporation, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of enterprise and industrial electronics, today announced its participation in the Del Mar Electronics & Manufacturing Show (DMEMS).Taking place on April 22 - 23, DMEMS is a premier summit for design, manufacturing, and technology professionals. Unigen will be featured within the Arrow Electronics booth (#324), where attendees can expect to see a video demonstration of the Amaretti E1.S GenAI module.Unigen’s Product Marketing Director, Oliver Baltuch, will be available on-site to discuss how Unigen’s solutions can address your specific needs and provide further details regarding the Unigen AI Partner Network . To arrange a meeting, please send a message here.About Amaretti E1.S AI ModuleAmaretti E1.S is a high-performance, on-prem GenAI module designed to meet the skyrocketing demand for localized generative AI. Powered by the EdgeCortix SAKURA-II accelerator, Amaretti delivers 60 TOPS at just 10W, enabling secure, on-prem LLM and VLM deployment. When paired with AMD or Intel servers, Amaretti is the ideal engine for GenAI and Large Language Model (LLM) applications, supporting models with up to 20 billion parameters.About the Unigen AI Partner NetworkUnigen is also actively engaging with the Unigen AI Partner Network, a new ecosystem designed for System Integrators (SIs), Value-Added Resellers (VARs), and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) who are looking to capitalize on the increasing demand for private, high-security AI deployments.About Unigen CorporationFounded in 1991, Unigen is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of OEM products including SSDs, DRAM modules, NVDIMMs, Enterprise IO and AI solutions. Unigen also offers a full array of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), including design, quick-turn prototyping, new product introduction, volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the heart of Silicon Valley as well as offshore in Vietnam and Malaysia. Unigen offers its products and services to customers worldwide targeting a broad range of end markets including automotive, computing and storage, embedded, medical, AI, robotics, clean energy, and IoT. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at Unigen.com.

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