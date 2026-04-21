Pro-Animal D.C. Begins Signature Collection for Initiative 86 in Washington, D.C.

DC Initiative 86 Petitioners Foie Gras Farm Feb 18th 2026 Foie Gras Farm Force Feeding Feb 18th 2026

Pro-Animal D.C. launches signature gathering for Initiative 86 and releases new footage tied to the force-feeding behind foie gras production.

By signing the petition, voters can help decide whether D.C. will become the next major U.S. city to restrict the sale of products derived from force-feeding.” — Campaign Director Cady Witt

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pro-Animal D.C. has begun collecting signatures for Initiative 86, a proposed ballot measure that, according to the campaign, would prohibit the sale and distribution in the District of foie gras produced through force-feeding.The campaign said a team of 140 circulators has started gathering signatures from voters across all eight wards.Formally titled the Prohibiting Force-Feeding of Birds Act of 2026, Initiative 86 previously cleared initial review by the D.C. Board of Elections and has advanced to the signature-gathering stage of the ballot process, according to the campaign.If approved by voters, Initiative 86 would prohibit a person or business from selling or distributing products derived from force-fed birds, including foie gras, in the District. According to the campaign, the proposed measure defines force-feeding as inserting a tube into a bird's throat to deliver excessive amounts of food.Although foie gras is not produced in Washington, D.C., the proposed measure targets its sale. Campaign organizers say the initiative would align the District with other jurisdictions, including California and Pittsburgh, that have moved to restrict the product on animal welfare grounds.To qualify for the ballot, organizers must collect 23,803 signatures, including signatures from at least 5 percent of registered voters in five of the District’s eight wards, according to the campaign. Volunteers are canvassing in neighborhoods, at public events, and in other high-traffic areas across the city.Campaign organizers say they have collected 4 percent of the required signatures since the start of the month.If approved by voters, the law would include a six-month phase-in period and would take effect July 1, 2027, according to the campaign.About Pro-Animal D.C.Pro-Animal D.C. is the local chapter of Pro-Animal Future, which the organization describes as a national grassroots movement of activists, organizers, and donors working to end factory farming by turning public support for animals into political power. Pro-Animal D.C. says it works to advance local policies related to animal welfare, sustainability, and humane treatment.Photos and video are available for news media use upon request.For interviews, contact:Anvar Ruzievanvar@proanimal.org720-550-3146

Foie Gras Farm Force-Feeding - February 18, 2026

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