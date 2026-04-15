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Highlights of ICRC Activities in Venezuela and the Caribbean in 2025

The ICRC delegation in Caracas works to mitigate the humanitarian consequences of the violence. It also carries out activities related to its mandate and other immediate needs in Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Suriname.

Community Contact Centre 
centrocontactove@icrc.org
+58 412 370 5855

Media Contact 
Carly Bastidas Gil
+58 424 180 56 28
 

 

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Highlights of ICRC Activities in Venezuela and the Caribbean in 2025

Distribution channels: Human Rights


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