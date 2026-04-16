EmberOT Releases CIP-015 Compliance Guide to Help Industrial Operators Prepare for INSM Requirements

EmberOT CIP-015 Compliance Guide EmberOT - Visibility and Security for Critical Infrastructure The guide includes a printable CIP-015 checklist

Resource helps critical infrastructure orgs understand CIP-015 Compliance, operationalize internal network security monitoring, and prepare for what comes next

This guide was designed to translate CIP-015 into clear, operationally relevant guidance that compliance, security, and critical infrastructure operations teams can use together.” — Jori VanAntwerp, EmberOT Founder & CEO

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EmberOT , a provider of industrial asset and network monitoring software, today announced the release of its new CIP-015 Compliance Guide , a practical resource designed to help electric utilities and other critical infrastructure operators understand and prepare for evolving internal network security monitoring requirements.• Turning CIP-015 Compliance Into Action •The new guide is built to help organizations move beyond high-level interpretations of the standard and toward practical implementation. It explains what CIP-015 Compliance requires, why internal network visibility matters, and how teams can align compliance, security, and operations priorities in a way that supports real-world OT environments.As organizations work to strengthen monitoring inside critical operational networks, many face a familiar challenge: how to improve visibility and detection without introducing unnecessary complexity, operational disruption, or alert fatigue.EmberOT’s guide addresses that challenge directly with a focused, operator-friendly approach.“Many organizations understand that CIP-015 Compliance is important, but they’re still working through what implementation should actually look like in an OT environment.” said Jori VanAntwerp, Founder and CEO of EmberOT. “This guide was designed to close that gap by translating the standard into clear, operationally relevant guidance that compliance, security, and operations teams can use together.”• What You’ll Find in the CIP-015 Compliance Guide •The CIP-015 Compliance Guide includes:▶ A plain-language overview of the standard and what it means for in-scope organizations▶ Practical guidance on internal network security monitoring (INSM) in OT environments▶ Insight into monitoring, anomaly evaluation, data retention, and data protection expectations▶ Implementation-oriented recommendations that help translate requirements into action▶ A print-friendly CIP-015 Compliance checklist on the final page for teams that want a simple resource to use during planning, internal reviews, or audit preparationThe guide is intended for compliance leaders, OT security teams, engineers, and operations stakeholders who need a clearer path from regulatory requirement to operational readiness.EmberOT also noted that the guide complements its broader body of educational resources for critical infrastructure defenders. Earlier this year, the company published its ICS/OT Vulnerability Intelligence Report 2024-2025 , which examined vulnerability reporting trends, disclosure patterns, and key findings relevant to industrial operators. Together, the report and the new guide help organizations better understand both the threat landscape and the practical steps needed to strengthen resilience.The new CIP-015 Compliance Guide is available for download from EmberOT’s website at: https://emberot.com/cip-015-compliance-guide/ Readers interested in EmberOT’s previously published vulnerability research can also visit: https://www.emberot.com/ics-ot-vulnerability-intelligence-report-2024-2025/ ---🔥 About EmberOT 🔥EmberOT solves critical infrastructure security challenges by meeting organizations where they are today. Where predecessor solutions are hardware-dependent and cost-prohibitive, EmberOT’s software-based sensors remove those barriers and help organizations monitor and defend their environments NOW while showing them a path to the FUTURE. Combining secure by design with defense in depth, the EmberOT software provides immediate observability and detection, actionable insights, and guidance on “What should I do next?” to ensure critical infrastructure resilience and security. Learn more at https://www.emberot.com/

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