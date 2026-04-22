Home Care Providers Highlight Fraud Safeguards, Advocate for Policies to Strengthen Caregiving

HCAOA represents 5,000 home care agencies nationwide.

HCAOA Advocacy Day convenes 100-plus advocates on Capitol Hill as policymakers scrutinize program integrity

Americans increasingly want to receive care at home. Advocacy Day is an opportunity to bring those voices directly to Congress and to ensure that policy keeps pace with that demand.” — HCAOA CEO Jason Lee

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) is bringing together home care leaders, agency owners, and advocates from across the country for its annual National Home Care Advocacy Day on Capitol Hill. The event highlights the growing importance of home care and the need for thoughtful, bipartisan policy solutions to support caregivers and expand access to care in the home.More than one hundred HCAOA members are meeting with members of Congress and their staffs to share real-world experiences from the frontlines of care and to advance policies that strengthen the home care workforce and support families who rely on in-home services.“Home care is a vital part of the U.S. health care system, and our policies need to reflect that reality,” said Eric Reinarman, HCAOA’s Vice President of Government Relations. “Today, our members are delivering a clear and consistent message: We need practical, bipartisan solutions that support caregivers, reduce costs for families, and expand access to care at home.”As policymakers continue to focus on fraud, waste, and abuse in health care, HCAOA members are highlighting the strong program integrity safeguards inherent in the agency-based home care model. Providers maintain W-2 employment relationships with caregivers, standardized documentation, and supervisory oversight, all of which create a transparent and auditable system aligned with service authorizations and claims. These safeguards help distinguish agency-based care as a reliable and accountable delivery model within Medicaid and other public programs.In addition, members are advocating for these legislative priorities designed to support family caregivers, improve affordability, and modernize federal policy:The Credit for Caring Act (S.925/H.R.2036)Creates a nonrefundable tax credit of up to $5,000 for eligible working family caregivers to help offset out-of-pocket caregiving expenses.The Continuous Skilled Nursing Quality Improvement Act (S.1920/H.R.6592)Modernizes federal requirements to improve access to continuous skilled nursing services, particularly for individuals with complex medical needs.The Lowering Costs for Caregivers Act (H.R.138)Expands the use of Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) to cover home care services, providing families with greater financial flexibility.The Homecare for Seniors Act (H.R.4243)Broadens the definition of qualified medical expenses under HSAs to include non-medical home care, helping seniors remain independent in their homes.Beyond specific legislation, HCAOA members are raising broader concerns, including workforce shortages, regulatory barriers, and the need for sustainable reimbursement structures that allow providers to deliver consistent, high-quality care.As part of Advocacy Day, HCAOA also hosted an evening reception featuring remarks from Rep. Mike Carey (R-OH-15), highlighting continued congressional engagement on issues affecting caregivers and home care providers.HCAOA CEO Jason Lee emphasized the importance of direct engagement with policymakers. “Americans increasingly want to receive care at home, and families are relying on home care providers more than ever. Advocacy Day is an opportunity to bring those voices directly to Congress and to ensure that policy keeps pace with that demand.”Home care remains one of the fastest-growing sectors in health care, yet significant gaps in policy and recognition persist. Advocacy Day serves as a critical opportunity to address those gaps and advance solutions that reflect the realities facing providers, caregivers, and the individuals they serve.For more information about HCAOA’s legislative priorities or to learn how to get involved, visit www.hcaoa.org

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