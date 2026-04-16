Munch Studio Launches AI Video Editing Suite That Turns Long-Form Video Into Social Media Content in Minutes

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New AI video tool automatically clips, captions, scores and publishes social reels and short-form content for business owners — all included in the $48/mo plan

Business owners are competing for attention in a video-first world, but most don't have the time, budget, or skills to produce video content... Our new video capabilities change that equation.” — Oren Kandel, Founder & CEO, Munch Studio

CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Munch Studio, an AI-powered social media management platform built for small business owners, launched a comprehensive AI video editing suite that transforms long-form video into ready-to-publish social media content automatically. The new capabilities allow business owners to upload a single video and receive a set of AI-clipped, auto-captioned, scored, and platform-optimized short-form clips within minutes, without any video editing experience required.The launch makes Munch Studio one of the most complete AI video tools available to independent business owners, combining automated video clipping and editing with AI content creation, scheduling, and brand strategy in a single platform starting at $48 per month. A seven-day free trial is available to new users.The announcement comes at a moment when short-form video has become the dominant format across every major social platform. Business owners who are not producing regular video content are losing organic reach to competitors who are, yet most lack the time, budget, or technical skills to manage video production manually."Small business owners are competing for attention in a video-first world, but most of them do not have the time, budget, or skills to produce video content at the volume that social platforms reward. Our new video capabilities change that equation completely. You upload one video, and Munch Studio does the rest." — Oren Kandel, Founder & CEO, Munch StudioHow Munch Studio's AI Video Editing WorksThe platform's AI video workflow begins with a single upload. Users submit any long-form video — a recording, tutorial, webinar, live stream, interview, product demonstration, or behind-the-scenes footage — and the AI analyzes the full clip to identify the most engaging and relevant highlights for social media distribution.The system applies content analysis to detect natural breakpoints, pacing shifts, and moments of high relevance to the business's niche and audience. Each extracted clip is assigned a relevance score, giving business owners a clear signal of which content is most worth publishing. This scoring system removes the guesswork that typically consumes significant time in manual video review workflows.Once clips are identified and scored, Munch Studio adds captions automatically. Users can select from multiple caption styles to match their brand aesthetic. Captions are formatted for on-screen readability and accuracy, addressing one of the most critical production requirements for social media video: the majority of short-form content is watched without sound, making visible captions a functional necessity rather than an optional feature.Music is also handled by the platform. Munch Studio provides a curated library of background tracks suited to different content tones and styles. The AI recommends tracks that complement the energy and pacing of each individual clip. Users can accept the suggestion or select from available options within the platform.Before any clip is published, the platform optimizes it for the target channel. Munch Studio formats video content for Instagram Reels, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and LinkedIn, adjusting dimensions, resolution, and file specifications to meet each platform's technical requirements. This eliminates the manual resizing and export configuration steps that add significant time to traditional video editing workflows.The full pipeline — from raw footage upload to a set of polished, platform-ready clips — takes minutes rather than hours. For business owners who have been sitting on recorded video content with no practical way to repurpose it, the new capabilities represent a meaningful shift in what is achievable without a dedicated production team.Why AI Video Editing Has Become Essential for Small Businesses in 2026Video content is no longer optional for businesses seeking organic visibility on social media. Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn have all prioritized short-form video in their recommendation algorithms over the past two years, resulting in a measurable decline in reach for text and image posts. Business owners competing against larger brands with professional content teams face a growing gap that AI video tools are now beginning to close.Short-form video consistently generates higher engagement rates than static content across major social platforms. TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts have become the most actively competed surfaces for brand visibility, with platforms rewarding posting consistency and volume alongside content quality. For businesses attempting to maintain visibility across multiple channels, the content production demands are substantial.The manual alternative is costly on two dimensions: time and money. A freelance video editor in the United States charges between $50 and $150 per hour depending on experience and market. A single short-form video clip, from raw footage review to finished export, typically requires two to four hours of professional editing time. A business maintaining four to eight social media videos per month faces production costs ranging from several hundred to several thousand dollars per month, before any other marketing expenditure.For business owners who handle editing themselves, the time cost is comparable. Research on content production workflows indicates that manually producing a single polished short-form video, including footage review, cutting, captioning, and platform formatting, typically requires three to five hours per clip. At that rate, maintaining a consistent posting schedule across five platforms is not viable without dedicated staff or significant trade-offs in other areas of the business.AI video editing tools address both barriers simultaneously. By automating the analysis, cutting, captioning, and formatting steps, platforms like Munch Studio compress a multi-hour production workflow into a process measured in minutes.What Sets Munch Studio Apart From Other AI Video ToolsThe AI video editing market has expanded considerably, with standalone tools offering capabilities ranging from basic auto-captioning to more sophisticated clip detection. What distinguishes Munch Studio from single-function AI video tools is the degree to which the video suite is integrated into a complete AI content creation and social media management system.Most AI video tools operate as isolated applications. A business owner might use one tool to clip long-form footage, a separate application to add captions, another platform to schedule posts, and a fourth system to manage their overall content strategy. Each tool carries its own subscription cost, its own interface, and its own workflow, creating a fragmented production process that adds complexity rather than reducing it.Munch Studio is built differently. When a user creates an account, they enter their business website URL . The platform reads the site to learn the business's industry, services, target audience, brand voice, visual identity, color palette, and logo. Everything the platform produces — including video clips, captions, written posts, and content strategy recommendations — reflects the specific brand identity of that business.This means the captions added to a video clip are not generic placeholder text. They are written in the brand's established tone, targeted to the business's known audience, and consistent with the broader content strategy the platform is executing on the business's behalf. The relevance scoring applied to each clip is similarly calibrated to the business's specific niche and goals, not generic engagement metrics.The result is an AI content creation system where video editing is one integrated capability within a broader autonomous workflow, rather than an additional tool requiring its own management.The Complete AI Content Suite at $48 Per MonthMunch Studio's AI video editing capabilities are included in the platform's Essential Plan at $48 per month. An annual plan is available at $456 per year. Both plans include a seven-day free trial, during which new users have access to the full platform.Beyond AI video editing, the Essential Plan includes:• AI-generated social media content tailored to the business's niche, audience, and brand voice, produced automatically across all connected platforms• A built-in content scheduler and planner that manages posting cadence and timing across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn• A full content strategy developed by the platform's AI based on the business's goals, industry, and competitive landscape• Automated brand learning from the business website, which extracts voice, visual identity, logo, color palette, and audience context without requiring manual inputSetup requires no marketing background, technical knowledge, or prior experience with AI tools. A user enters their business website URL during onboarding. The AI completes the brand learning process automatically and begins generating content and strategy within minutes.The platform is designed specifically for small business owners who are managing operations, customer relationships, and growth without dedicated marketing staff. The goal is to give any business owner access to a complete AI content creation and social media management system at a price point that reflects a small business budget rather than an enterprise software contract.The Business Case for Switching to AI Video EditingFor businesses currently paying for video production, the financial comparison is direct. A freelance video editor charging $75 per hour — the approximate midpoint of the current U.S. market rate — working four hours per clip produces a per-video cost of $300. A business producing six short-form videos per month at that rate spends $1,800 monthly on video production alone.Munch Studio's Essential Plan at $48 per month replaces that production function with an AI system that processes video in minutes, adds captions, selects music, scores clips for relevance, and formats output for every connected platform automatically. The per-month cost difference for a business producing six videos monthly is approximately $1,752.For businesses managing video editing in-house, the calculation shifts from dollars to hours. A business owner spending 15 to 20 hours per month reviewing footage, cutting clips, adding captions, and resizing for different platforms is spending the equivalent of two full workdays on a single content function. Those hours represent a significant opportunity cost across every other business priority.For businesses that have not yet incorporated video into their social media strategy because of the perceived complexity or cost, Munch Studio removes both barriers simultaneously. No production background, no editing software, and no ongoing time investment beyond uploading original footage is required to maintain a consistent video presence across five platforms.AI Content Creation Beyond VideoThe video suite is the newest addition to a broader AI content system that manages a business's full social media presence. Munch Studio's AI content creation engine generates platform-specific text posts, captions, and content strategy automatically, keeping channels active with relevant material between video uploads. The AI learns the business's niche, tone, and audience from the website at setup and continues refining its output based on user feedback over time.When a business owner approves, edits, or skips a piece of content, the system updates its model accordingly. This feedback loop applies to video content as well. Clip approval patterns and relevance scoring decisions over time sharpen the AI's understanding of what resonates with a given business's audience, making the platform more effective the longer it is used.For small business owners competing in a content-heavy environment without dedicated marketing staff, this combination of AI video editing, AI content creation, automated scheduling, and continuous brand learning in a single affordable platform represents a practical path to consistent social media output at scale.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is the best AI video tool for small businesses?Munch Studio is designed as a complete AI video tool for small business owners. It combines automatic video clipping, AI captioning, music selection, relevance scoring, and platform-specific optimization in a single platform that also includes AI content creation, content scheduling, and brand strategy. The platform is available starting at $48 per month with a seven-day free trial.How does AI video editing work?AI video editing tools analyze long-form video to identify the most engaging segments, trim footage to appropriate lengths for social media, add captions automatically, select or suggest background music, and format the output to meet the technical specifications of each target platform. Munch Studio performs all of these steps automatically after a user uploads a video, producing platform-ready clips within minutes without requiring any editing experience.What is AI content creation for social media?AI content creation for social media refers to the automated generation of platform-specific posts, captions, video clips, and content strategy recommendations based on a business's brand identity, industry, and target audience. Munch Studio's AI content creation system learns a business's voice, visual style, and audience from its website during setup and produces content aligned with that identity across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn.What social media platforms does Munch Studio support for AI video editing?Munch Studio formats and publishes AI-edited video content for Instagram Reels, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and LinkedIn. The platform adjusts dimensions, resolution, and file specifications for each platform automatically, so users do not need to manually resize or export clips for different channels.How does Munch Studio learn a business's brand?During setup, users enter their business website URL. Munch Studio's AI reads the site and extracts the business's industry, services, target audience, brand voice, visual identity, logo, and color palette. No manual configuration is required. The platform uses this information to ensure that all generated content, including video captions, written posts, and content strategy, reflects the specific brand identity of the business. The AI continues learning from user feedback over time.What does the Munch Studio free trial include?The seven-day free trial includes access to the complete Munch Studio platform, including AI video editing, auto-captioning, music selection, relevance scoring, platform optimization, AI content creation, scheduling, and content strategy tools. New users can try the full system for seven days before the trial converts to a paid plan.How much does Munch Studio cost?Munch Studio's Essential Plan is available at $48 per month or $456 per year. The annual plan represents a savings of two months compared to the monthly rate. Both plans include the complete platform, including the new AI video editing suite, and a seven-day free trial for new users.# # #About Munch StudioMunch Studio is an AI-powered social media management platform built for small business owners. The platform uses agentic AI to automate the full content workflow, including AI video editing, caption generation, AI content creation, scheduling, and strategy, across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Users set up the platform in minutes by entering their business website URL. The AI handles the rest. Munch Studio's Essential Plan starts at $48 per month and includes a seven-day free trial. To learn more or start a free trial, visit munchstudio.com

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