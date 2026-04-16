New Hotel Collection expands St. Petersburg, FL footprint with 65-room Cordova Inn addition

The Cordova Inn in Downtown St. Petersburg, FL has opened a major hotel addition to guests, offering 65 distinctive new rooms that complement the original 30-room historic inn. New rooms in the expanded Cordova Inn range from 310 to 630 square feet, while three new 750-square-foot penthouse units on the fifth floor offer even more space for families.

Boutique hotel grows to 95 rooms; restaurant and rooftop bar to follow later this year

We are thrilled to give downtown St. Petersburg visitors another great option for a high-quality hotel stay, as we can now cater to people looking for newer, more spacious space” — Tommy Del Zoppo, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of New Hotel Collection

ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cordova Inn in St. Petersburg has opened a major hotel addition to guests, offering 65 distinctive new rooms that complement the original 30-room historic inn next door in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg.The opening of the new hotel rooms marks the first stage of completion for the expansion, with plans for a restaurant and rooftop bar to open later this year. The new rooms on four of the new building’s five stories range from 310 to 630 square feet, while three new 750-square-foot penthouse units on the top floor offer even more space for families. New Hotel Collection , the Cordova Inn’s owner, has been working with Reno Boyd Building Company and Place Architecture on the 56,000-square-foot addition since 2023. Next door, the historic 12,000-square-foot building (built in 1921) has remained open throughout the construction process, as its popular hotel bar, The Scott, serves locally made Hogg Batch coffee during the day and distinctive cocktails at night.“We are thrilled to give downtown St. Petersburg visitors another great option for a high-quality hotel stay, as we can now cater to people looking for newer, more spacious space,” said Tommy Del Zoppo, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of New Hotel Collection. “The new Cordova gives our guests a home base to explore all the great things our city has to offer.”The 95-room Cordova Inn, at 253 2nd Avenue N, is designed to appeal to both leisure visitors and business travelers looking for a downtown St. Petersburg location that’s walkable to shops, restaurants, offices, and museums.About New Hotel Collection:New Hotel Collection was founded with a vision for excellence in service and a passion for generous hospitality. Each of the company’s four hotel properties – three in Florida and one in Tennessee - is hand-selected specifically for its high-quality accommodations, unique amenities, and the best overall guest experience its city has to offer. The company, based in Pinellas County, Florida, is led by Co-Founder & Co-CEO Alex Hodges and Co-Founder & Co-CEO Tommy Del Zoppo. More information is at NewHotelCollection.com

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