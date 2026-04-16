Malecki Brooks Ford Law Group Celebrates Trailblazing Women with 'She Did What?!'

Malecki Brooks Ford Law Group logo She Did What is an initiative of Malecki Brooks Ford Law Group to celebrate women whose achievements inspire, surprise, and remind others that passion and purpose often take extraordinary forms

Celebrating women who have forged remarkable paths within and beyond their professional spheres

"She Did What?" celebrates women with the courage to follow a new curiosity, because sometimes the most meaningful chapters are the ones we didn't see coming.” — Melinda Malecki

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malecki Brooks Ford Law Group, LLC, a certified women’s business enterprise, is proud to announce the culmination of its inaugural "She Did What?!" initiative. This celebration of women who have forged remarkable paths both within and beyond their professional spheres will conclude with an exclusive dinner and networking event on April 23.

The "She Did What?!" campaign was launched by Malecki Brooks Ford to recognize women whose achievements inspire, surprise, and remind others that passion and purpose often take extraordinary forms. Throughout the year, the firm has spotlighted a diverse array of women, sharing their stories of resilience and reinvention through the firm’s newsletter and website.

Among the women profiled by the firm and who will be honored at the networking dinner are:

• Beth Brooks

• Karen Conti

• Susan Feibus

• Mary Hoffman

• Amy Kiska

• Mary Lewis

• Amy Peele

• Leslie Rienzie-Barry

• Mary Kay Sheehan

• Patti Temple Rocks

• kt williams

"As a women's business enterprise, our law firm wanted to recognize women who inspire other women,” said Melinda Malecki, Partner. “These profiles aren't just about professional success; they're about the courage to follow a new curiosity, whether it is, or isn’t, related to your career. Our most meaningful chapters are often the ones we didn't see coming."

The upcoming dinner on April 23 will be a gathering for these remarkable women and the broader female professional community. Malecki Brooks Ford hopes to establish this celebration as an annual tradition, fostering a network of support and inspiration for women across all industries.

The full collection of "She Did What?!" profiles can be found on the firm’s website at https://www.mbhealthlaw.com/ under the "Articles" section, and the subsection “She Did What?!”.

About Malecki Brooks Ford Law Group

Malecki Brooks Ford Law Group is a women-owned healthcare law firm that delivers practical, business-minded counsel to help clients thrive in a complex regulatory landscape. With decades of combined experience, its well-rounded multidisciplinary team of healthcare attorneys are adept in compliance and regulatory issues, risk management, contract review, labor and employment, litigation and licensing defense. Malecki Brooks Ford Law Group blends deep regulatory knowledge with a pragmatic, client-centered approach to handle a multitude of legal challenges.

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